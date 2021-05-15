Northeast Community College waiving tuition costs for summer courses

Students hoping to get a jump on college or to further their education this summer can enroll at Northeast Community College for free.
The community college based in Norfolk said waiving tuition costs this summer is aimed at getting students back on track following the coronavirus pandemic.
"Many students took less credits while learning online over this past year," said Amanda Nipp, Northeast's vice president of student services.
Northeast's summer sessions begin May 24 and continue through the summer. To enroll in the free tuition program, students only need apply and register for classes.
The free tuition program, which Nipp said was made possible by savings on personnel and travel during the pandemic that will be passed on to students, does not cover the cost of course fees, textbooks or other materials.
Nipp said Northeast will work with students — either high school students looking to get a jump on their college education, current Northeast students, or those looking to transfer credits — to ensure they qualify for the free tuition program.
"We want to help our students who have been negatively affected by the pandemic and this is one way of helping them stay on track or assist new students beginning their education," Nipp said.
Those interested can find more information at northeast.edu/tuition-relief.
While Northeast's free tuition program is the most expansive program of its kind in the state to date, it is not the first to offer summer courses for free as a way to incentivize students to enroll.
Metropolitan Community College in Omaha announced a plan earlier this month to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to cover tuition and books for Nebraska high school students who want to get a jump-start on their college careers.
Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff offers two free courses through its SummerFree program to current full- or part-time students with a 2.0 grade-point average or higher, or former students who did not graduate.
Students at the school can also receive $200 to put toward textbooks through the program.
The free tuition plans put forward by Nebraska's community colleges come as President Joe Biden proposed putting $109 billion toward offering two free years of community college for any American who wants it.
The plan was part of Biden's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that he outlined in a speech before a joint session of Congress in April.
