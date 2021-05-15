Northeast Community College waiving tuition costs for summer courses

Students hoping to get a jump on college or to further their education this summer can enroll at Northeast Community College for free.

The community college based in Norfolk said waiving tuition costs this summer is aimed at getting students back on track following the coronavirus pandemic.

"Many students took less credits while learning online over this past year," said Amanda Nipp, Northeast's vice president of student services.

Northeast's summer sessions begin May 24 and continue through the summer. To enroll in the free tuition program, students only need apply and register for classes.

The free tuition program, which Nipp said was made possible by savings on personnel and travel during the pandemic that will be passed on to students, does not cover the cost of course fees, textbooks or other materials.

Nipp said Northeast will work with students — either high school students looking to get a jump on their college education, current Northeast students, or those looking to transfer credits — to ensure they qualify for the free tuition program.