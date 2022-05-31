 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Star teacher receives distinguished educator award from UNL

A Lincoln North Star teacher was named the recipient of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Freda Battey Distinguished Educator Award, which recognizes an exemplary Nebraska secondary teacher.

Rachel Hruza, teacher and chair of North Star's family and consumer sciences department, was honored with the annual award presented by UNL's College of Education and Human Sciences.

The Battey Award is named after Freda Drath Battey, a 1923 graduate of Nebraska's Teacher College and longtime Ashland educator. Her family established the award in 1986.

The honor recognizes "excellence in teaching coupled with recognition in other complementary education activities, such as counseling of students or initiation of student-oriented programs."

Candidates are nominated by students in the College of Education and Human Sciences.

Hruza, who started teaching at North Star in 2017, was noted for her involvement at Lincoln Public Schools beyond the classroom. She is a committee member on North Star's Restorative and Trauma-Informed Cohort and has served as an interventionist for teen parents.

“In all aspects of her education career, she is such a strong teacher, leader, friend and confidant,” said Associate Principal Rachel King.

Hruza will chair the family and consumer sciences department at Lincoln Northwest in the school's inaugural year this fall.

Winners of the Freda Battey award receive an inscribed school bell as well as a cash award for themselves and their school.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

