North Star grad and her Yazidi family fled ISIS. Now she's advocating for girls and education on national stage.

"I was obviously very nervous," she said.

She thought she might be in a studio, with the familiar faces of the "Today" show cast. But instead, she was outside, being interviewed in front of a crowd at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, sharing her story to the women and young girls who gathered there.

A story of survival, of discrimination, of striving for an education. Of learning a new language one word at a time — her dad told her to memorize 10 new words a day when they moved to the United States. How she stumbled upon Yousafzai's 2013 autobiography "I Am Malala" and found, for the first time, a story she could relate to.

"I started reading that, I had no idea what it was about," she said. "I saw someone familiar, who looked like me."

It's what helped inspire her to get involved with the Malala Fund, where she's helped shine a light on issues girls face today, especially in the wake of COVID-19 — domestic violence, child marriages, lack of access to education.

After Monday's show aired, the staff at North Star, including counselor Lori Ludwig, received a link to Basitkey's segment.

They were excited, to say the least.