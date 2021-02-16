North Star aviation classes opening students up to high-demand careers

Woodward heard about the job last year and figured fate was at work: that airplane on her desk is a childhood toy.

Two of her uncles were pilots and flight instructors, and she remembers clearly at about 7 years old having one of her uncles put her hands on the yoke that steers the plane and telling her she was flying the plane.

Her 7-year-old self believed that with all her heart, though her adult self knows that wasn’t true. But, oh, what a rush.

At 15, she took apart and reassembled motorcycles her dad bought her but didn’t realize that her calling in life was to be shop teacher until she was 27. Once that became clear, she earned her degree in three years and got a job at Culler Middle School.

She was immersed in the work and on a mission to make sure her students were exposed to the many technical careers out there for young people — women as well as men — because she believes they offer a chance at personal fulfillment, good pay and a good life. Then the North Star job came up.