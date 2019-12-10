North Platte school officials won't make changes to stage after review of East student's fall

The release noted that North Platte was the only school to apply to host the district competition including teams from Norfolk, Millard North, Lincoln East, Lexington, Omaha Bryan and North Platte.

In advance of Saturday's meet, North Platte shared details about the competition site, including dimensions of the stage, a scaled diagram and information on available lighting equipment, the news release said.

Schools were asked to provide a diagram, lighting plot and special needs for their performances to the school, which East didn’t do, though East representatives did ask if they could use a thrust -- the cover over the orchestra pit. North Platte said they could, as other schools had, the release said.

The covered orchestra pit was just to the left of where the students fell from the stage, officials said.

No other performers fell from the stage during district performances on Saturday, the news release said.

“We are saddened that this incident occurred, and our continued thoughts are with the Lincoln East Play Production team,” the statement said.

Lincoln Public Schools has not commented, referring requests to the Nebraska School Activities Association, which sanctions the district one-act play contests. The NSAA has said to contact North Platte officials.

