North Platte school officials won't make changes to stage after review of East student's fall

North Platte Public Schools officials reviewed the circumstances surrounding a fall that injured a Lincoln East student during the district one-act play competition Saturday and determined no changes to the stage are necessary.
Superintendent Ron Hanson said the review was to ensure a similar incident doesn't happen again and that facts are accurate.
Lincoln East student Aedan Strauss, 17, was flown to a hospital in Kearney after he and a student carrying him during a performance fell off the stage at North Platte High School. A hospital spokesman said Monday he’d been released.
Both students were initially taken to the North Platte hospital.
Strauss’s mother declined to comment when reached by the Journal Star but her son told television station KOLN-KGIN in an earlier interview that a stage extension was too dark to see and that he fell 9 feet from where he was being carried.
The stage is 42 inches high -- or 3½ feet -- according to a news release from North Platte Public Schools.
A review of available video showed the students fell from the main stage with spotlights lighting the area, the news release said. The student carrying Strauss stepped off the main stage “in a hurried motion,” and that misstep resulted in the fall, according to the release.
The release noted that North Platte was the only school to apply to host the district competition including teams from Norfolk, Millard North, Lincoln East, Lexington, Omaha Bryan and North Platte.
In advance of Saturday's meet, North Platte shared details about the competition site, including dimensions of the stage, a scaled diagram and information on available lighting equipment, the news release said.
Schools were asked to provide a diagram, lighting plot and special needs for their performances to the school, which East didn’t do, though East representatives did ask if they could use a thrust -- the cover over the orchestra pit. North Platte said they could, as other schools had, the release said.
The covered orchestra pit was just to the left of where the students fell from the stage, officials said.
No other performers fell from the stage during district performances on Saturday, the news release said.
“We are saddened that this incident occurred, and our continued thoughts are with the Lincoln East Play Production team,” the statement said.
Lincoln Public Schools has not commented, referring requests to the Nebraska School Activities Association, which sanctions the district one-act play contests. The NSAA has said to contact North Platte officials.
