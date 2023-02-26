The Norris Board of Education appointed an attorney who works in the Legislature to fill a seat vacated when longtime board member Patty Bentzinger died last month.

The board selected Stephanie Meese of Hickman to fill the Ward 2 seat over five other candidates who were interviewed at a special meeting Thursday, including one who narrowly lost to Bentzinger in November's general election.

Bentzinger, who served on the board for nearly 29 years — including as president since 1997 — died Jan. 15 at age 76 after dealing with health issues.

Meese, a graduate of the Nebraska College of Law, is the legal counsel for the Legislative Audit Office, which reviews and audits state programs.

She has also been involved in the Norris PTO for the past six years, including serving on its executive board as secretary and later co-president. She and her husband John have two children in the district.

Education also runs in her family: Her father was a school guidance counselor in Harvard, where she graduated from high school.

"As the child and grandchild of educators, I recognize the importance a school board plays in supporting the success of a school district," Meese said during her interview.

Aaron Wubbels -- who defeated longtime board member Jim Craig in November's election -- argued, however, that the board should pick Justin Drahota, who lost to Bentzinger by a mere five votes.

"... For me it's a one-horse race in that Justin Drahota should be that person because the people have spoke in the election in November," Wubbels said.

Candidates for the Norris school board are nominated by wards but elected at-large.

In a Facebook post last month, Drahota argued that state statute allows for a special election when an incumbent dies.

"Due to the unusual set of circumstances ... we believe that a special election should be held so that the public, not the board, determines who the next Ward 2 representative and board member should be," Drahota wrote.

After candidates were interviewed, Wubbels made a motion to appoint Drahota but the motion failed. The board ultimately voted 4-1 to appoint Meese with Wubbels being the lone no vote.

Drahota and Wubbels are both Republicans and Meese is a Democrat, according to voter registration data. The board is officially nonpartisan.

Board members praised Meese's policy experience in the Legislature, where she also worked as a legislative staffer for a state senator.

"I think her expertise in that would be very helpful for the board," Rhonda Burbach said.

