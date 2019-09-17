Once enslaved by the so-called Islamic State, Nadia Murad has not given up on hope.
The Yazidi woman has shared her story of being kidnapped and sold several times, of being subjected to torture and rape, of the murder of her family members at the hands of the extremist group.
But she has also told the story of her escape, of becoming a global advocate for survivors of genocide and sexual violence, and of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize last year.
Speaking to a full house at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday as part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues, Murad said she holds onto hope.
"I've always been hopeful, prior to what happened and after," she said, as translated by her husband, Abid Shamdeen, a Yazidi and UNL graduate who formerly served as an Army interpreter.
"What gives me hope after is the people who have supported us throughout this journey," Murad said. "But most importantly, the Yazidi people and their resilience."
Murad has brought the Yazidis' case to international courts, calling for charges to be brought against the extremist group's leaders for waging genocide against her people.
IS used rape and sex trafficking as weapons of war "to break the Yazidi people," she said, enslaving more than 6,500 women and children when IS invaded their homelands in northern Iraq and Syria in 2014.
Many remain missing to this day.
More than five years after the attacks, however, little in the way of recompense has been accomplished for the Yazidis, who practice a faith that predates both Christianity and Islam.
"Justice has not been delivered," Murad said. By prosecuting IS' leaders as war criminals, the world can send a message to future extremist groups and help Yazidi survivors continue to heal from the atrocities they faced.
Meanwhile, Murad has also been a leader in the effort to rebuild what was lost following the genocide so Yazidis can return to their homes.
Some 250,000 internally-displaced people remain in camps in northern Iraq, she said, including three of her remaining nine brothers and two of her sisters, while another two sisters have returned to the city of Sinjar.
Murad said the Yazidis living in the camps are relatively safe, compared to those who have managed to return to the ancestral homelands on the Nineveh Plains spanning portions of Iraq and Syria.
Without guarantees of safety from the Iraqi government, however, many Yazidis continue to languish within the camps.
"One of the issues when Yazidis were attacked is that they were targeted more than other communities," Murad said. "(Yazidis) have a fear, a fear that if they return home they may be attacked again.
"There is no guarantee they won't be attacked if they return home again, and this is one of the barriers or reasons they do not return," she added.
In addition to physical safety — Murad said it would be a large commitment from the Iraqi and Kurdi governments to ensure the safety of Yazidi communities — many Yazidi communities were destroyed during the Islamic State's assault in 2014.
Through her foundation, Nadia's Initiative, Murad has committed to rebuilding basic services such as hospitals and schools, as well as homes lost during the invasion.
She told the audience that approximately 100,000 Yazidis have returned to the areas surrounding Mount Sinjar since the extremists' defeat.
Her initiative is leading the way, both in reconstruction of the infrastructure of the region, as well as coordinating with international government and non-government agencies for investment into Yazidi communities.
Murad said communities such as Lincoln, where more than 3,000 Yazidis are now living, can help with the efforts in northern Iraq by supporting the refugees as they seek to rebuild their lives.
They can donate to help Yazidis build a place of worship, giving them a place to be a community and interface with their neighbors in Lincoln, Murad said.
Lincolnites can also assist Yazidis integrate into the day-to-day life in Nebraska, teaching them English and help them understand the culture that will empower them to make a home here.
Murad said by embracing the Yazidi community, Nebraska can lift up Yazidis here to support their family members seeking to return to Iraq.
Answering a question from a Yazidi in the audience, Murad said she believes the religious minority has the opportunity to once again flourish in its ancestral homelands.
"I think there is hope," she said. "We should not give up and we should have the will to return and rebuild, and bring the community together to rebuild the homeland for future generations of Yazidi children."