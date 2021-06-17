No tuition or fee increases at Nebraska state colleges

Students at Chadron, Peru and Wayne state colleges won't pay more in tuition or fees for the coming year after action by the Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees.

The tuition freeze applies to undergraduate and graduate, resident and nonresident students, and online rates.

“It is critical that the cost to attend Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State remains as affordable as possible for our students and their families during these challenging times,” Gary Bieganski, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a news release.

The latest move is in addition to other access and affordability initiatives implemented over the past year, including:

* Undergraduate online rates reduced to a flat cost per credit hour with no fees.

* Graduate online rates reduced for education courses, making degrees more affordable for teachers.

* Free tuition offered to Pell Grant-qualified Nebraska students.

