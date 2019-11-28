No LPS schools in need of improvement according to state's performance rankings

For the first time since the state created a performance classification system for schools in 2015, no schools in Lincoln Public Schools are ranked in the lowest “needs improvement” category.
The Nebraska Department of Education released the initial 2018-19 classifications for the state’s 244 districts and 1,004 schools in October, along with the results of state test scores. Schools fall into one of four classifications: "excellent," "great," "good" and "needs improvement."
But 84 schools across the state, including 17 at LPS, had the chance to move up a classification based on work they do to help students. A review of that work wasn’t completed until now.
“It is an extremely intensive process,” said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction. “But we do think these final ratings reflect the hard work put in by our staff and administration and that, instructionally, we are moving in the right direction.”
Initially, seven LPS schools were classified as "excellent," 26 as "great," 18 as "good" and six as "needs improvement." The district’s classification is “great.”
The state classifications are based largely on how students perform on state tests. But test scores have always been linked largely to the poverty level of schools, and the state education department’s new assessment system was designed to take other factors into account.
And so the system — known as Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow, or AQuESTT — also considers graduation rates, improvement in test scores and English Language Learner proficiency, as well as reductions in chronic absenteeism. Those factors can help schools move to a higher classification.
Another way schools can move up is a process called “evidence-based analysis,” which looks at policies and procedures schools have in place to help students. They are based on “best practices” in six categories, such as educator effectiveness, helping students transition to different grade levels, and creating partnerships and relationships.
Schools filled out surveys indicating what practices they had in place and those that scored high enough were eligible to submit documentation to prove it.
At LPS, 17 schools were eligible to provide documentation, a time-intensive process.
LPS submitted nearly 1,000 documents to prove the practices schools cited were in place, said Sarah Salem, LPS director of continuous improvement and professional learning.
“The schools themselves, the principals, spent a ton of time,” Salem said. “They were gathering documents, gathering teams of teachers to ask reflective questions about ‘What do we have in place?’”
Figuring out how to document some of those processes was challenging, she said.
For instance, LPS had to provide documents to show schools have a process in place for highly mobile students who change schools frequently, and to show how they help middle school students transition to high school.
“Basically, it’s proving to the state and reviewers that regardless of what test scores show, we have a plan in place to meet students’ needs every day, not just on the day of the tests,” Salem said.
Of the 17 schools eligible for review, 16 successfully moved up a classification, Larson said.
Six schools moved from “needs improvement” to “good”: Huntington, McPhee and Clinton elementary schools and Lincoln High, Northeast and North Star high schools.
Eight elementary schools moved from “good” to “great”: Elliott, Hartley, Everett, Norwood Park, Calvert, Pershing, West Lincoln and Arnold.
Two elementary schools moved from “great” to “excellent”: Kahoa and Fredstrom.
Beattie Elementary remained classified as “great” after the review.
Statewide, 50 schools moved up a classification through the process.
After the review, 135 schools (12%) are classified as "excellent," 484 schools (44%) as "great," 371 schools (34%) as "good," and 116 schools (10%) as "needs improvement."
Larson said the process was worth the work, because the final ratings better reflect the work that goes on at LPS schools.
“We are extremely proud of the hard work exhibited by our students, staff and administration,” Larson said. “This indicates that the strategies and practices put into place are moving us in the right direction.”
