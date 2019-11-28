No LPS schools in need of improvement according to state's performance rankings

For the first time since the state created a performance classification system for schools in 2015, no schools in Lincoln Public Schools are ranked in the lowest “needs improvement” category.

The Nebraska Department of Education released the initial 2018-19 classifications for the state’s 244 districts and 1,004 schools in October, along with the results of state test scores. Schools fall into one of four classifications: "excellent," "great," "good" and "needs improvement."

But 84 schools across the state, including 17 at LPS, had the chance to move up a classification based on work they do to help students. A review of that work wasn’t completed until now.

“It is an extremely intensive process,” said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction. “But we do think these final ratings reflect the hard work put in by our staff and administration and that, instructionally, we are moving in the right direction.”

Initially, seven LPS schools were classified as "excellent," 26 as "great," 18 as "good" and six as "needs improvement." The district’s classification is “great.”