OMAHA — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter told the Board of Regents the university system would look for cost-savings in an effort to hold any tuition increase in check as it anticipates a modest boost in state funding this year.

At the regents' second meeting of the year on Friday, which was held at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Carter said despite a small bump in state aid approved by the Legislature's Appropriations Committee last week, NU would have difficult choices to make in the coming months.

"There is absolutely no easy button for navigating these headwinds," Carter said.

NU sought a 3% increase in each of the next two years in its appropriation request submitted to the Legislature last fall, which Carter noted would leave the university with a $25 million budget shortfall, created largely through year-over-year losses in enrollment, as well as increases to expenses.

Gov. Jim Pillen and the Appropriations Committee later recommended a 2% increase in their budget proposals put out earlier this year.

An agreement struck between Pillen and Carter to keep any tuition increase small led to state senators on the committee approving a 2.5% increase to NU's budget.

While NU is slated to receive an estimated $662 million in 2023-24 and $689 million in 2024-25, the system will be left with a structural deficit of more than $31 million, according to Chris Kabourek, the vice president of business and finance.

Carter said NU will not dip into its cash reserve to bridge the gap until enrollment rebounds from consecutive years of losses, or until the Legislature awards it more in state tax dollars.

A one-time infusion of cash funds is not a fiscally responsible way of eliminating a structural deficit, Carter said, particularly as NU finds itself in a healthy position compared to other universities of similar size and finances.

The president said he also planned to have conversations with regents about whether the current tuition freeze is sustainable, adding he was not ready to put out any numbers on Friday.

But, he did say NU would continue to prioritize a tuition rate that furthers its mission to be affordable and accessible to all. Regents will likely vote on a tuition rate in June.

"I've been really, really clear-eyed on this since the day I got here," he said. "We are not going to balance our budget on the backs of our students."

NU's top administrator signaled that may mean further budget cuts across the university, which would come on top of $75 million in cuts that have been approved in the last five years, eliminating much of the low-hanging fruit that would have been easy to cut.

Carter also said he was not in favor of making across-the-board cuts at NU.

"We're going to have to acknowledge we can't be all things to all people," he said. "We need to decide what we want to be excellent in and invest our resources accordingly."

NU will need to make "clear choices about what our priorities are," he added, and think carefully about its size and structure in the future, and not rely on enrollment growth alone as a strategy to ease its budget woes.

In other business:

* Regents approved a contract with Omaha-based engineering firm HDR to conduct preliminary design and determine the scope of work for a Memorial Stadium renovation project.

HDR will assess the current facilities and look at the needs of the project in the first phase, and then will begin working with contractors to draw up schematics and work with contractors on a timeline for work to begin and end.

NU will pay HDR $1.1 million for the first phase of work and an amount equal to 8% of the total cost of the project for the second phase.

Kabourek said hiring HDR will allow NU to begin “planning the plan” for redeveloping Memorial Stadium. Regents will approve any program statement before construction begins.

The board approved the contract on an 8-0 vote.

* Eligible members of the University of Nebraska at Omaha chapter of the American Association of University Professors — the campus’ collective bargaining unit — will receive a 3% salary increase in each of the next two years.

Regents unanimously approved an agreement with the union.

* NU will save $1.4 million over the next five years after renegotiating a contract with Elsevier, one of the world’s largest publishers of scholarly journals.

The University of Nebraska Consortium of Libraries reached an agreement with the company to pay $13.8 million for access to various studies and journal articles.

The renegotiated contract was approved 8-0.

* The board honored four student regents at their final meeting of the school year. This year’s student regents included Jacob Drake of UNL, Tori Sims of UNO, Nicole Kent of UNMC, and Emily Saadi of UNK.

Top Journal Star photos for April 2023