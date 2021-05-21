No drive-thrus or card showers this year: Lincoln's Class of 2021 brings back traditional graduation parties

Hannah Pham remembers how high school seniors celebrated last year.
Card showers. Drive-by salutes. Maybe a limited, in-person get-together later in the summer.
It just wasn't the same, the current Lincoln Pius X senior recalls.
But, this year, Pham and others around the city are bringing back that perennial spring sendoff: the good, old-fashioned American graduation party, a staple this time of year.
You may have noticed their return, too, a year after the pandemic essentially scuttled the annual tradition — the flood of invites probably hit your mailbox in April, filling up your weekends in May and June.
Pham held her senior sendoff relatively early this year — she welcomed friends and family to her home in northwest Lincoln on Sunday. The last day of school for Pius X seniors was Wednesday.
The son of Vietnamese immigrants, Pham incorporated ethnic foods such as stir-fried noodles and egg rolls — oh, and tacos, too — that guests enjoyed as they trickled in throughout the afternoon.
There were colorful balloons, of course, and a photo of Pham for guests to sign, wishing her well after a different-looking senior year. A table exhibited many of her achievements — National Honor Society student, standout volleyball player, proud Pius X grad.
"I think it's a really nice way to say goodbye to all your friends you've been going to school with the past four years," Pham said. "In the summer, we had a lot of uncertainty; we weren't able to do a lot of things because of COVID, so it's nice to have some normalcy back."
She said a majority of her friends last year had to change their graduation party plans after the pandemic hit — many only had card showers or were feted in drive-by affairs in which guests would swing by in a stream of cars outside the grad's home. Some moved their parties to later in the summer, expecting a drop in COVID case numbers.
But it wasn't the way many in the Class of 2020 — the original pandemic senior class — would have wanted it.
"I think it's that one normal thing everyone is looking forward to when you graduate," said Pham, who will play volleyball at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota this fall. "And it's possible this year."
Nic Swift remembers what last year's seniors had to go through — many of his teammates on the Lincoln East wrestling team had to forgo a traditional graduation party, and some pushed celebrations back to July.
So this year, with the pandemic retreating and access to vaccines growing, the East senior is grateful to be able to hold a more normal-looking party — he'll host family and friends at Dino's in southeast Lincoln on Friday, a day after the Lincoln Public Schools school year ended.
And Swift is looking forward to seeing some of those friends who graduated in past years — including those seniors from last year — and catching up with them. It'll also be nice to celebrate after an unusual year for LPS high schoolers, who rotated between virtual and in-person classes for the majority of the year.
"We've been through a lot," the varsity wrestler said.
He added that he's also looking forward to making the rounds over the next few weeks, visiting his friends' parties, too — something he wasn't able to do last year.
"Everyone who wants to have one this year is getting one," Swift said. "It's always a fun time."
Lincoln's high schools are also hosting more traditional graduation ceremonies in 2021 after last year's were pushed back to the summer.
Lincoln High is holding its in-person ceremony May 28 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, followed by Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southwest on May 29. Ceremonies for North Star and Lincoln East are on May 30.
Pham and the rest of the Pius X seniors will enjoy their pomp and circumstance Sunday — another ode to a senior class that's seen a lot over the past four years.
Said Pham: "It shows how close-knit the Lincoln community and the Pius community can be, celebrating everyone's accomplishments throughout the year."
