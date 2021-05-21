No drive-thrus or card showers this year: Lincoln's Class of 2021 brings back traditional graduation parties

"I think it's a really nice way to say goodbye to all your friends you've been going to school with the past four years," Pham said. "In the summer, we had a lot of uncertainty; we weren't able to do a lot of things because of COVID, so it's nice to have some normalcy back."

She said a majority of her friends last year had to change their graduation party plans after the pandemic hit — many only had card showers or were feted in drive-by affairs in which guests would swing by in a stream of cars outside the grad's home. Some moved their parties to later in the summer, expecting a drop in COVID case numbers.

But it wasn't the way many in the Class of 2020 — the original pandemic senior class — would have wanted it.

"I think it's that one normal thing everyone is looking forward to when you graduate," said Pham, who will play volleyball at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota this fall. "And it's possible this year."

Nic Swift remembers what last year's seniors had to go through — many of his teammates on the Lincoln East wrestling team had to forgo a traditional graduation party, and some pushed celebrations back to July.