No disruptions expected at LPS following calls for students to walk out over masks

Lincoln Public Schools does not expect any major disruptions after an online post surfaced calling for students and teachers to walk out of school Friday as part of nationwide protests against masks in schools.

The district sent out a message to staff Thursday after a post on the Facebook group No Mask Lincoln directed parents and teachers to take part in the protest and pull children out of school at 10 a.m. Friday.

"Parents and teachers are encouraged to take part in this peaceful protest against masks and mandates," the post reads. "Keep the kids home or walk/take them out at 10:00!"

No Mask Lincoln has about 6,300 members. District officials were not aware of any other similar posts in Lincoln.

Groups across the country have called for similar protests online under the hashtag #walkoutusa to oppose masks in schools, which have divided districts and transformed once-sleepy boardrooms into political battlegrounds.

But whether the call to arms will actually generate a mass exodus of students Friday is unclear.