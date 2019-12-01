New UNL religion course embraces diversity, looks to propose common worship place

"There are other communities that don’t have a space," Mueller said of the lack of non-Christian worship spaces on or near campus. "They have to find space, sometimes, literally, in the corners, in the hallways, in the stacks, or in the library, to pray together."

Students in the new class will also compare how other public universities accommodate non-Christian students, especially when some religions have different ways of practicing their faith — for instance, women and men do not pray in the same place in some religions.

Mueller said the space that students will propose to university stakeholders will ideally be able to serve various religions. He encourages students to engage with those who have different beliefs to gather ideas on how to make the space more inclusive.

"How do you navigate who gets the access to the space?" Mueller said. "How do you make it suitable for one religious community and then unmake it very quickly to get ready for another religious community?"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At times, students steer away from a religion because they think religious communities only accept those who have similar views, said Corinne Lee, a senior communications major who grew up with family and friends who are Mormon, Catholic, Jewish and Muslim.