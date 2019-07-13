Trained as an industrial engineer and with a history in finance, Marco Barker has studied the moving parts and inner workings of diversity and inclusion offices at postsecondary institutions big and small.
He's seen how Louisiana State University uses its land-grant status to connect its diversity and inclusion efforts to academic and extension, and witnessed how the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill engages students in conversations and programming on a large scale.
At Westminster College, a private liberal arts college in Salt Lake City, Barker learned the importance of building interpersonal relationships instead of relying upon consensus alone when he launched the college's first diversity office.
Barker, who started as the inaugural vice chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's diversity efforts in April, said he'll employ those lessons and others as he launches the Office of Diversity and Inclusion here.
"My hope for the university, and I think for the entire state, is that every single person sees themselves as part of our opportunity for diversity and inclusion," Barker said.
Barker, who grew up in a rural Arkansas community, acknowledged the words "diversity and inclusion" can be met by knee-jerk reactions, responses he said are often rooted in misconceptions.
Diversity and inclusion aren't about filling quotas or squashing free speech and thought, he said. Rather, they are about education and awareness, practical lessons that can be used in a wide range of life experiences.
"If we can have a conversation about it, we can identify where people's priorities may be," he said, "and when we unpack it, many times we see there are shared interests, hopes and outcomes. Diversity and inclusion can help support those."
Why and how? Barker said it's simple, something people from all walks of life can understand. If you work in sales, you practice the ideas underlying diversity and inclusion all the time, he said.
"We understand the importance that before engaging with someone, saying 'I need to know as much as I can about them,'" he said. "Having an awareness about those differences makes you a better critical thinker. Once we know more, you have a new lens on the world and are more thoughtful about that."
The last step, Barker said, is developing "real care and empathy for others," principles that require "really understanding them."
While those ideas may sound abstract, Barker said they are grounded in everyday activities like love, grace and mercy.
"Diversity is a word people can cringe at, but it's actually implementing all of those things," he said. "It's career training and building relationships, that practice of understanding someone and engaging with them in meaningful ways."
Getting to the point where Barker can begin building ways for those kinds of conversations to happen on campus has been in the works for years.
Former Chancellor Harvey Perlman announced his intention to hire a vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion in 2014 in the wake of several racially charged incidents on campus.
Perlman later hired a consultant to audit UNL's existing diversity efforts, and Joy Castro, a professor of English and Ethnic Studies, compiled a list of best practices at universities across the country.
In the meantime, several state senators, mostly politically conservative, said the creation of a diversity office at UNL was a waste of money.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who chairs the Education Committee and was among those senators who voiced skepticism, said the opposition wasn't rooted in bigotry, but a belief UNL would use the position to censor political speech it disagrees with.
"(The office is) necessary, but it needs to be what a university is about, which is free thinking and the exchange of ideas, and making sure censorship doesn't take place in certain departments," Groene said. "There's a lot more to diversity than what color your flesh is."
Still, Groene said he would be willing to sit down and talk with Barker. Barker, who has worked in majority Republican states before, said he's always willing to listen and address others' concerns.
"I don't get offended by people's views," Barker said. "Being open to people who are at different places in their thinking, that's what diversity is."
Barker said UNL's diversity and inclusion efforts aren't about "liberal versus conservative or east versus west."
"We are all part of it, we all contribute something to how we become a better state and how we all thrive through lifelong learning and an embrace of humanity," he said.