New state health measure would allow teachers exposed to positive COVID-19 case to keep working

But teacher groups are not happy.

Maddie Fennell, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said the measure was issued in a vacuum, which has created chaos and puts educators at risk. NSEA officials had been talking to state officials and offered guidance, then found out it had already been published.

“What it says to teachers is teach until you drop,” she said. “This is a major change to quarantine protocol. This is going to put children, teachers and families at risk.”

State education officials are still working on guidance for schools, and NSEA plans to produce its own guidance for teachers.

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel said the district does not plan to make any changes to its quarantine and self-isolating protocols because they appear to be working.

“Through the contact-tracing process, we have not seen any spread of COVID-19 within our school buildings, and we believe that is due to our safety practices and everyone doing a great job of following those protocols,” he said.

If LPS officials need to rethink it down the road, he said, they will.