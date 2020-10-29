New scholarship program to give aid to students pursuing high-demand careers

Students bound for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue careers in engineering, math or computer information systems will be able to apply for a new scholarship created by the state earlier this year.

The Nebraska Career Scholarships Act, introduced on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts and passed by the Legislature in August, provides $2 million annually to students across the NU system who will fill gaps in the state's workforce.

Incoming UNL freshmen and transfer students who apply could receive at least $8,000 in scholarship money, as long as those students pursue high-demand careers and complete a Nebraska-based internship before graduating.

Chancellor Ronnie Green called the program "a much-welcomed tool that will further enable the university to strengthen our Nebraska communities."

"Supporting our students and growing our workforce are top priorities here at the state's flagship, land-grant institution," Green said in a news release.

UNL Director of Admissions Abby Freeman called the Nebraska Career Scholarship a "win-win" for students.

"This program supports our students not only financially, but through hands-on learning experiences they can use to build a foundation for their entire careers," Freeman said.