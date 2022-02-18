 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New principals named at three Lincoln elementary schools

Lincoln Public Schools is doing some administrative reshuffling to fill vacancies at Cavett, Humann and Wysong elementary schools.

Three principals already in the district will change schools, the district announced in a news release Friday.

Elliott Elementary School Principal Kathleen Dering will take the reins at Cavett, replacing Jeff Vercellino, who will be the first principal at Robinson Elementary School in northeast Lincoln when it opens this fall.

Meanwhile, Pershing Elementary School's Jamie Cook will move to Humann to replace Sharon Eickhoff, who is also headed to Robinson this fall to be assistant principal.

And Morley Elementary School Principal Stephanie Drake will return to Wysong, where she was assistant principal from 2016-2018, to take over for outgoing Principal Randy Oltman.

Dering, who has been the principal at Elliott since 2013, was previously the principal at Beattie Elementary. She was formerly a teacher and administrator in Oklahoma and has degrees from the University of Missouri and Kansas University. 

Cook previously was a coordinator at Sheridan Elementary before being named Pershing's principal in 2017. She was also an instructional coach and teacher at Elliott and also taught at Belmont Elementary. She has degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Doane University.

Drake, who has been at Morley since 2018, was previously at Wysong following stops as an instructional coordinator at Zeman Elementary and teacher at Adams Elementary. Drake carries degrees from Buena Vista University, Concordia University and Doane University.

With the changes announced Friday, LPS now has three more vacancies to fill in addition to principal positions at Holmes and Kahoa elementaries and Pound Middle School that opened following a wave of retirements announced earlier this month.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

