New principals named at five LPS elementary, middle schools
New principals named at five LPS elementary, middle schools

Lincoln Public Schools officials announced new principals for three elementary schools and two middle schools, part of a shifting landscape as several longtime principals announced their retirements this year.

The new principals will begin their new duties July 1. They are:

Shayna Cook

* Kloefkorn Elementary: The new principal will be Shayna Cook, now associate principal at Schoo Middle School. She began teaching at Schoo in 2009 and became an instructional coordinator in 2015 and two years later was named associate principal.

Susan Hershberger

* Lakeview Elementary: The new principal is Susan Hershberger, who has been coordinator at Lakeview since 2018. She was a special-education coordinator at Huntington Elementary for two years before that. She also taught at Hill Elementary for four years. 

Rob Rickert

* Hartley Elementary: The new principal is Rob Rickert, who has been at Hartley since 2018, as instructional coach for one year and then assistant principal. Before that, he taught fourth grade at Kooser Elementary for seven years and science at Schoo Middle School for two years.

Ryan Escamilla

* Schoo Middle School: The new principal is Ryan Escamilla, who been the associate principal at Lincoln High School since 2017. He was coordinator at Park Middle School from 2015-17 and taught at Lefler and Pound middle schools from 2005-2015.

Rachael Kluck-Spann

* Irving Middle School: The new principal is Rachael Kluck-Spann, who has been at Irving since 2014, first as instructional coordinator and then associate principal. She was a counselor at Schoo Middle School from 2009-2014 and at Culler Middle School from 2007-2009.

BREAKING DOWN LINCOLN'S PUBLIC SCHOOLS

