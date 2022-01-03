New principals at Blessed Sacrament, Cathedral optimistic about future of Catholic education in Lincoln

The task of running a school has arguably never been more important — or more challenging.
Jennifer Tran and Angela Miller know that all too well.
Tran, principal at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, and Miller, principal at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic School, are both in their first year in their respective positions.
I sat down with them recently to talk about the challenges — and joys — of jumping into positions of leadership in the middle of a pandemic.
(The following interview has been edited for length and clarity).
Take me through your background and how you got to where you are today.
Tran: I went to Catholic schools growing up from kindergarten on, and so I'm super-used to the environment. And I loved it. I went to college at (the University of Nebraska-Lincoln) and got my degree in secondary education in English. I started out teaching elementary ironically. I taught at Sacred Heart Catholic School for my very first year (the school later closed), and it was pretty similar to the school I'm working at now. I taught sixth through eighth grade English literature at Sacred Heart and I really liked it, but I was craving the older kids.
So I went on to Pius X High School, and I taught a variety of things. And while I was there I got my degree in educational administration. I did not expect to go on to administration so early. And, honestly, I never wanted to go into administration until I just had the opportunity to lead and I really liked supporting teachers. So I really just loved it.
Miller: I am a product of CCD (Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, a program that provides Catholic education to public school students). I went to college in Sioux City, Iowa, at Briar Cliff and played softball for a couple of years. I transferred back to UNL just to be closer to family and got my bachelor's degree in elementary education. I taught one year at St. Mary's here in Lincoln. It was just not a good fit for me, so I joined the public sector. And then I taught middle school, loved middle school. At one point, I was piloting new writing curriculum.
And somebody said to me, "Have you thought about becoming, like, an instructional coach?" And I said, "No, what is that?" So I got my first master's degree in reading with an ELL (English language learner) endorsement. So I got that, taught for another year and then an instructional coach position opened up at Lakeview Elementary. I got really involved in opening a family literacy program at Lakeview for families that do not speak English.
Watch Now: Purple Star program will recognize Nebraska schools that serve veterans and their families
During that time somebody said, "Hey, have you ever thought about administration?" Nine months later, I fast-tracked it through because I wanted to become an administrator. I became a coordinator at Brownell Elementary for five years, loved that. And then this position opened. I didn't think anything of it. I was very focused. I loved my job. But people kept asking me about Cathedral. I think God tried to place me here multiple times, but I finally said, "OK, I'll take it."
Q: What drew you to Catholic education?
Tran: Once I got into a Catholic school, I was like, "Wow, I love the faith, love the community." It was there, and I knew the tie of having that Christianity, that Catholicism, just wouldn't be at a public school even though I think I would thrive at a public school. It just wouldn't be exactly what God was calling me to. My faith life has just soared at Catholic school. There are just so many opportunities to connect with God through each other.
Miller: Having had three children go through Catholic schools, there was something unique about Catholic education that I only knew from a parent side. I didn't know it as a kid. I didn't know it as an educator. But watching my kids flourish in academics and still love school was something that excited me. Our Catholic schools each have the similarity of being Catholic in that faith, but they are also different based on where they are, the demographics, and everything like that, which part of that is really beautiful.
You both entered positions leading schools during a tough time for teachers and students alike. How is the pandemic impacting your school?
Tran: It's tough coming into a new school because you don't know the kids as well, what they were like before pandemic. This year is more of the aggravation of, "The pandemic is still happening." And then the hardest part for me was just, officials kept flip-flopping on what we were deciding with masks and we kept angering parents on both sides. That was really tough, because you couldn't please everyone, but we wanted to really focus on safety as our biggest priority.
Miller: Cathedral did not do remote learning last year, so I don't think there's as much learning loss. I think we still have the shutdown learning loss, but everybody has that nationwide because I don't know of a single school who stayed in session in March 2020. (Workforce) shortages are a huge problem now. We have a position for a computer teacher, for example, we can't fill.
What's the future of Catholic education look like?
Tran: I feel like it's going to be a rock for a lot of people. I do feel like now and in our world, having no faith is becoming more and more popular, but with a pandemic, so many things are just in crisis. I feel like people are looking for something bigger to cling on to. So I am hoping that Catholic education has a revival here and people do see how special it is to be in a Catholic school community.
