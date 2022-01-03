New principals at Blessed Sacrament, Cathedral optimistic about future of Catholic education in Lincoln

During that time somebody said, "Hey, have you ever thought about administration?" Nine months later, I fast-tracked it through because I wanted to become an administrator. I became a coordinator at Brownell Elementary for five years, loved that. And then this position opened. I didn't think anything of it. I was very focused. I loved my job. But people kept asking me about Cathedral. I think God tried to place me here multiple times, but I finally said, "OK, I'll take it."

Q: What drew you to Catholic education?

Tran: Once I got into a Catholic school, I was like, "Wow, I love the faith, love the community." It was there, and I knew the tie of having that Christianity, that Catholicism, just wouldn't be at a public school even though I think I would thrive at a public school. It just wouldn't be exactly what God was calling me to. My faith life has just soared at Catholic school. There are just so many opportunities to connect with God through each other.