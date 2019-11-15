The Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative is partnering with a San Francisco startup that offers a new business model to help home day care providers get started and be successful.
The goal is to increase high-quality child care in the state, said Shannon Cotsoradis, chief executive officer of the collaborative.
Solving the early childhood care and education gap in high-quality programs in Nebraska can’t be a one-size-fits-all approach, she said.
“It will require helping parents to find existing programs, creating new programs and offering tools to help providers across the state achieve higher quality.”
Wonderschool opened in 2016, one of several such companies that take a new approach to helping child care providers by offering technical and business support and helping them boost enrollment through their website by connecting parents to providers with openings.
As of last year, it had partnered with 140 providers in California and New York. It recently received $20 million in venture capital and branched out to Colorado.
The Nebraska collaborative, a strategic initiative of the Buffett Early Childhood Fund, likes that the company offers home-based providers help with the business end of early childhood care, something difficult for many small providers.
“What we think is really unique about this is it’s bringing the best of technology as well as on-the-ground support for child care providers. It’s really like a back office on a technical background,” said. “It’s a shift in the paradigm for child care.”
The Nebraska collaborative researched several companies and felt Wonderschool offered the best platform.
The company helps new providers set up their business, helping with licensing, setting competitive rates and offering liability insurance, as well as helping with marketing and bumping enrollment through their business website.
Parents can peruse the site to learn about providers in the area that work with Wonderschool and apply online.
Typically, the company takes about 10% of the revenue, according to other news reports, and some have questioned how that is affordable for providers who typically have small profit margins.
But the company says it can help connect parents who need care with providers.
And operating at less than full capacity, even for a short time, can hurt home providers' profit margins, Cotsoradis said.
The bookkeeping assistance can also help, she said, because home care providers lack efficiency and expertise. Having close relationships with the families can also make it hard to collect payments or impose late fees.
“A third party makes it easier for providers, makes it more efficient and effective,” she said.
Providers who sign up must sign a “quality and safety promise,” and they have access to professional resources, professional development and mentorship opportunities. The Nebraska collaborative will provide those services, Cotsoradis said.
Partnering with another organization to provide those services is a first for the San Francisco company, she said, as is branching into a smaller Midwest market.
Cotsoradis said they’ll pilot the model with 15 providers in or near Omaha. At least two Lincoln providers have inquired about it already, she said.
“We want to bring a tool to Nebraska providers that is of value in large markets. We need to see if it’s a value in our markets,” she said.
Current or aspiring family child care providers can sign up at nebraskaearly.org/wonderschool or e-mail wonderschool@nebraskaearly.org. Parents will be able to use the Wonderschool website in early 2020 to find providers and apply online.