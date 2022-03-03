New LPS superintendent Gausman would make $324K a year under proposed contract

Incoming Lincoln Public Schools superintendent Paul Gausman would make $324,000 a year under a proposed three-year contract unveiled Thursday.

The Lincoln Board of Education is set to vote on the contract at its Tuesday meeting.

The board selected Gausman, the superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools in Iowa since 2008, to be the Lincoln district's next leader last month.

Under terms of the proposed agreement, Gausman would start with a base annual salary of $324,000, part of a $383,591 compensation package that includes retirement, insurance and Medicare contributions.

Outgoing LPS Superintendent Steve Joel is set to make $334,515 in his final year, part of a $391,638 compensation package. In Sioux City, Gausman currently makes $248,646 as part of a $351,999 compensation package, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Lincoln Board of Education will also vote on a separate transition agreement with Gausman, which will compensate him for moving expenses and any time spent working in the district before he officially starts July 1.

Under that proposal, the district would pay Gausman $980 a day, plus reimbursement for travel, lodging and meals. LPS would also pay Gausman $125 an hour for any remote work.

Gausman, a 55-year-old Fremont native, is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate and kicked off his career in Lincoln, first as a student teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School, then as a teacher and band director at Lincoln Northeast.

