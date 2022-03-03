 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

New LPS superintendent Gausman would make $324K a year under proposed contract

  • 0
Superintendent candidates, 2.4

Paul Gausman, a finalist for superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, speaks to the media Feb. 4.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

Incoming Lincoln Public Schools superintendent Paul Gausman would make $324,000 a year under a proposed three-year contract unveiled Thursday.

The Lincoln Board of Education is set to vote on the contract at its Tuesday meeting.

The board selected Gausman, the superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools in Iowa since 2008, to be the Lincoln district's next leader last month.

Under terms of the proposed agreement, Gausman would start with a base annual salary of $324,000, part of a $383,591 compensation package that includes retirement, insurance and Medicare contributions.

Calling snow days: Next LPS superintendent has great power, great responsibility
Passing the torch: How Paul Gausman plans to transition into LPS superintendent role
Paul Gausman opened his Sioux City school district to camera crews. What they captured 'opened eyes'

Outgoing LPS Superintendent Steve Joel is set to make $334,515 in his final year, part of a $391,638 compensation package. In Sioux City, Gausman currently makes $248,646 as part of a $351,999 compensation package, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Lincoln Board of Education will also vote on a separate transition agreement with Gausman, which will compensate him for moving expenses and any time spent working in the district before he officially starts July 1.

People are also reading…

Under that proposal, the district would pay Gausman $980 a day, plus reimbursement for travel, lodging and meals. LPS would also pay Gausman $125 an hour for any remote work.

Gausman, a 55-year-old Fremont native, is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate and kicked off his career in Lincoln, first as a student teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School, then as a teacher and band director at Lincoln Northeast.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Space junk on a collision course with the moon on March 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News