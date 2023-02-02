Nebraska Wesleyan University recently received a more than $500,000 grant to help attract and retain students who want to pursue a career in STEM fields.

The $529,000 endowment, courtesy of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), is intended to help develop an "inclusive STEM curriculum" that will foster a sense of belonging and open up avenues for students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to a release from the university.

The funding comes as part of a broader program from HHMI involving 104 higher-education institutions. The colleges and universities are divided into seven Learning Community Clusters of about 15 schools each that will collaborate over a six-year span in five specific areas, such as inclusive collaboration and curricula, student empowerment and retention, and "broader approaches to institutional transformation." Additionally, the grant will provide workshops and opportunities for professional development to students and faculty.

"This is an exciting opportunity, and we cannot wait to see the outcomes it provides," said Angelo McKinney, a biology professor at Nebraska Wesleyan.

