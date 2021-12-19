New elementary school reading curriculum at LPS takes equity-minded, cross-curricular approach

Students also learn that the best qualities of the United States come from the diverse people who have shared a devotion to democracy, including Susan B. Anthony, Eleanor Roosevelt and Jackie Robinson. Students in fourth and fifth grade also study personal narratives of figures such as Rosa Parks, Condoleezza Rice, Richard Blanco and Jennifer Lou.

"We have a variety of students, lots of students with lots of different backgrounds, and so one thing that was important to us was that students get to see themselves, but they also get to learn about others through this curriculum," Oltman said.

That equity lens was an important consideration for the district, said Director of Curriculum Takako Olson. While many tend to think about equity in terms of race and ethnicity, she says the district was looking for curriculum that was right for all students.

"And to us Amplify CKLA really matched that philosophy that we have of our curriculum and instruction at LPS," Olson said. "It's evident that what (students) are learning through the lens of reading comprehension is also information that pertains to science, it's information that pertains to social studies ... on historical figures that represent our society."