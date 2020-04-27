New dean chosen for Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Larry Gossen will be the next dean of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Gossen will succeed Ron Rosati, who retired in August 2019 after six years at the college. Kelly Bruns, director of the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, has served as interim dean.

Gossen brings both classroom and administrative experience to the position. After graduating from Kansas State University, he taught for 24 years at Elk Valley and Neodesha high schools in southeast Kansas.

In 2001, he accepted a position with the Kansas Department of Education as the state supervisor for agricultural education and state FFA adviser. In 2005, Gossen joined the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis, where he served in a number of roles until 2018. Since August 2019, he has served as the Nebraska FFA adviser.

Gossen received his Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction in 2011 from Kansas State University.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Larry Gossen has agreed to lead the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture into the future,” said Mike Boehm, vice president for agriculture and natural resources for the University of Nebraska.