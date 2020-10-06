 Skip to main content
New commitments from donors spare UNL's dance program from cuts
A shift in endowments and a new fundraising commitment will keep the music playing for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's undergraduate dance program.

As part of its effort to make $18.9 million in budget cuts to academic programs, UNL announced its dance program in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts was on the chopping block.

To save the day, the Hixson-Lied Endowment, an $18 million fund created in 2000 by Christina M. Hixson and the Lied Foundation Trust, will realign $180,000 in endowments to the college of fine and performing arts.

Friends of Dance, which coalesced after the dance program was named as part of Chancellor Ronnie Green's budget reductions, has also committed to fundraising $50,000 annually to support the program.

UNL to close Confucius Institute as part of cuts

"This is a great day for our college, our students and the arts across all of Nebraska," said Chuck O'Connor, dean of the Hixson-Lied College.

O'Connor said the passion shown by donors, as well as those who indicated their support on social media or through written testimony, are "a direct reflection of the strength of and continued need for our dance program."

With the new funding in place, UNL's Academic Planning Committee canceled a public hearing to hear support and opposition to the plan to cut the dance program that was scheduled for Wednesday.

UNL proposes cutting $18.9 million in faculty, staff positions over three years

Two other public hearings remain on the schedule, however.

On Oct. 14, the committee will hold a hearing on the proposal to eliminate UNL's Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design in the College of Education and Human Sciences.

A week later, on Oct. 21, the committee will hold two hearings. The first will be on the proposed elimination of a Masters in Athletics Administration program in the UNL College of Business.

UNL eliminates 60 positions, will seek $6.9M in operational savings

The second will focus on eliminating the hospitality, restaurant and tourism management program in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. That program is a duplicate of a larger program in the College of Education and Human Sciences.

UNL previously implemented $16.4 million in cuts to non-academic areas of the university, which resulted in 60 positions being eliminated and realized $6.9 million in savings.

The second round of cuts -- which are being imposed to close a $43 million budget shortfall -- will include closing both filled and vacant faculty positions, and moving other positions to non-state-aided funding.

UNL to cut $38M over 3 years, including $22.5M from academic programs

Photos: Historic UNL buildings

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

