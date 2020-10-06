New commitments from donors spare UNL's dance program from cuts

A shift in endowments and a new fundraising commitment will keep the music playing for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's undergraduate dance program.

As part of its effort to make $18.9 million in budget cuts to academic programs, UNL announced its dance program in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts was on the chopping block.

To save the day, the Hixson-Lied Endowment, an $18 million fund created in 2000 by Christina M. Hixson and the Lied Foundation Trust, will realign $180,000 in endowments to the college of fine and performing arts.

Friends of Dance, which coalesced after the dance program was named as part of Chancellor Ronnie Green's budget reductions, has also committed to fundraising $50,000 annually to support the program.

"This is a great day for our college, our students and the arts across all of Nebraska," said Chuck O'Connor, dean of the Hixson-Lied College.

O'Connor said the passion shown by donors, as well as those who indicated their support on social media or through written testimony, are "a direct reflection of the strength of and continued need for our dance program."