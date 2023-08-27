The Lincoln Board of Education's Planning Committee is proposing changes to the boundary separating the attendance areas for Kooser and Campbell elementary schools in north Lincoln.

Kooser's enrollment has increased from about 730 students to nearly 900 in the past 10 years, according to Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs at Lincoln Public Schools. The building capacity is set at just more than 750.

Meanwhile, attendance at Campbell has decreased by about 100 students since the 2013-14 school year. Currently, the school has 638 students. The capacity is 766 students.

To fix this issue, the committee wants to remove a portion of Kooser's attendance area and redirect it to Campbell instead. If approved, the boundary change would go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.

The adjustments would assign Campbell the area from Folkways Boulevard to Interstate 80, and 14th to 27th streets.

Current students living in those neighborhoods can continue to attend Kooser if they choose, and any siblings starting school during or after next school year can join them.

New students living in the area would be assigned to Campbell instead.

Parents and community members will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the boundary changes at two upcoming webinars: one at Kooser on Tuesday and another at Campbell on Sept. 5, both at 6 p.m.

The board is set to review and discuss the proposal at its Sept. 12 meeting.

