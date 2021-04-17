Neighbors worry about Park Middle School renovation's impact on Cooper Park

Yost attended a community organization meeting the next week, and he said LPS stopped construction on the roadway until officials can work through neighborhood concerns, though work on the wellfields is continuing.

The Cooper Park master plan grew out of an effort by the city and NeighborWorks to reorganize the neighborhood association, which had disbanded, Yost said. That plan, approved in 2019 and updated last summer to incorporate the Park Middle School project, includes a number of improvements to the park the city plans to do as money is available. A number of improvements have already completed.

Other work being done to the park as part of the project includes removing some retaining walls and stairs on the west side of the park and installing an accessible entrance ramp. The city also plans to move the curb along Eighth Street back 8 feet to create parallel parking, which will improve traffic flow.

Yost said he thought there would be more support for the project and that the city needs to do a better job of communicating what is happening. Now, it's trying to address neighbors’ concerns.

For instance, the city use stronger language to ensure the new soccer field must be open for community use, he said.