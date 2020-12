Nebraska's Teachers of the Year sign letter urging Ricketts to mandate masks statewide

Ten teachers honored as Nebraska teacher of the year over the past 15 years signed a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts urging him to issue a statewide mask mandate.

The letter, signed by teachers with a combined 200 years of experience who teach all age levels in urban and rural settings, said Ricketts’ leadership is needed help control community spread and keep students safe.

“While we can control what happens in our schools — and are doing a fantastic job with mask wearing and social distancing — we cannot control the rise in community cases,” the letter says. “This is where your leadership has the opportunity to make sure that our students — and the communities they reside in — are safe by mandating mask wearing."

Nebraska Teacher of the Year is part of a national program to recognize exceptional teachers, and the Nebraska award is coordinated by the state Department of Education.

The signers include Maddie Fennell, named Teacher of the Year in 2007. She is now executive director of the Nebraska State Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union, which already has appealed to Ricketts for a state mask mandate.