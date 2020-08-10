Nebraska's state colleges, private institutions preparing for return of students

"They want to come back and have on-campus experiences, but to do that, you have to pledge you're going to follow along with the guidance we've outlined," Turman said.

State colleges operate in counties with relatively few coronavirus cases: Dawes County, where Chadron State is located, has had a total of 10 cases since the pandemic began, although the number of cases has more than doubled in the last two weeks; Nemaha County, where Peru State is headquartered, has recorded 24 total cases, including 12 in the last two weeks; and Wayne County has 38 total cases.

The state college system is asking students to observe public health guidelines in their own way.

At Chadron State, whose mascot is an eagle, for example, students are being asked to "Protect the Nest" by following public health guidelines that have been pushed by Ricketts and health officials since the start of the outbreak: "Wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask."