Nebraska's state colleges, private institutions preparing for return of students
Only a few of the 10,000 students set to return to the Nebraska State College System's campuses in Chadron, Peru and Wayne have told administrators they'd rather take classes online than in person this fall.

Chancellor Paul Turman, who oversees all three campuses, said at most 10 students have told the state college system they weren't comfortable with returning to campus amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I think that's a testament that (students) want to come back," Turman said Monday at a news conference hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

After canceling in-person classes in March and finishing the semester through remote learning, the state college system said in June it was planning a semester that started and ended earlier than usual.

Students will start classes next week and end before Thanksgiving in a condensed, 14-week term that removes breaks to minimize student travel between campus and their homes.

And it opens up a new opportunity for a three-week term in December the state college system had said it was exploring before the pandemic began.

But Monday, leaders of both the state college system and Nebraska's private colleges and universities said keeping the fall semester on track will be up to students and how they act once college life resumes.

"They want to come back and have on-campus experiences, but to do that, you have to pledge you're going to follow along with the guidance we've outlined," Turman said.

State colleges operate in counties with relatively few coronavirus cases: Dawes County, where Chadron State is located, has had a total of 10 cases since the pandemic began, although the number of cases has more than doubled in the last two weeks; Nemaha County, where Peru State is headquartered, has recorded 24 total cases, including 12 in the last two weeks; and Wayne County has 38 total cases.

The state college system is asking students to observe public health guidelines in their own way.

At Chadron State, whose mascot is an eagle, for example, students are being asked to "Protect the Nest" by following public health guidelines that have been pushed by Ricketts and health officials since the start of the outbreak: "Wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask."

Turman said as the system prepares to welcome students back, it has secured coronavirus testing capacity through Test Nebraska, obtained additional personal protective equipment for students and faculty, identified areas where students can safely quarantine or isolate if they have been exposed to or contracted the virus, and created ways for staff and students to check in on one another.

"I think the key to our success is going to be the ability to build a college community that really supports each other," he said.

At Nebraska Wesleyan University, which has put temperature screening in place and is working on obtaining test kits through Test Nebraska, students will be asked to sign agreements requiring they wear masks inside campus buildings, as well as outdoor areas where social distancing isn't practicable, President Darrin Good said.

Other private colleges and universities in Nebraska, which enroll 35,000 students annually, have varying plans to encourage students to follow public health guidelines.

Considering how integrated those institutions are into their communities, Good said, college and university presidents understand that protecting students also means protecting the community at large.

Last month, more than half of new coronavirus cases in Lancaster County occurred in people between the ages of 21 and 29 — who only make up about 18% of the population. In many cases, those who tested positive reported going out with others to bars and parties.

Good said NWU is working to identify student leaders "who can really send a message to their peers that will resonate" in public service announcements about the appropriate actions to keep the semester moving ahead as planned.

"I believe our best ally and our best asset on campus are the students themselves," Good said. "They can better understand and empathize with each other what you are going to lose in your academic experience if we all don't do this on campus and off campus."

That fear of the big switch, moving back to online instruction, may be enough to encourage some students to stay away from social gatherings where the coronavirus could spread, he added.

Turman said he thinks the pledge strategy and continually reminding students about it will help cut down on the number of students who leave campus for social activities where the virus could spread.

"It's getting people to not only follow behaviors, but accept that asymptomatic people are the ones who are going to spread it the most," he said.

