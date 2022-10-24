Nebraska's reading, math scores decline on national report card

Nebraska's scores on a national assessment providing a snapshot of students' proficiency in reading and math declined, in yet another indicator of the pandemic's impact on the classroom.

Math scores took the biggest hit, dropping by record levels nationally, according to the results of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress released Monday.

Nebraska's scores dipped across the board compared with 2019, the last time the federal test was administered.

More than 7,500 Nebraska students took the exam, also known as the Nation's Report Card, which measures fourth and eighth grade students' proficiency in math and reading.

Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, the Associated Press reported, with some simply treading water at best.

But compared with the nation as a whole, Nebraska fared well, scoring higher than any state in fourth grade math and landing above the national proficiency average in nearly all areas. Only one state scored higher in eighth grade math, while Nebraska outpaced all but three states in fourth grade reading and all but seven states in eighth grade reading.

“While the pandemic has clearly disrupted teaching and learning in our state, these scores are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of Nebraska’s educators from the beginning of the pandemic to today,” Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt said in a news release.

The test is a criterion-referenced test, meaning students' knowledge is compared to a predetermined standard.

The percentage of Nebraska students at or above the proficiency threshold fell in all levels. The number of students who fell below the test's basic standard also increased.

The declines were most glaring in eight grade math, in which 31% of students were proficient but 32% were below the basic level. In 2019, 37% were proficient and 26% fell below the baseline.

Nationally, just 26% of students were proficient, while 40% fell below the basic threshold.

Fourth graders performed slightly better, with 43% of Nebraska students meeting proficiency in math, a slight dip from 45% in 2019. Meanwhile, 20% of students were below the baseline — compared with 16% two years ago.

Nation's Report Card Math % proficient; 4th; 8th Nebraska (2019); 46; 37 Nebraska (2022); 43; 31 U.S. (2022); 35; 26 Reading % proficient; 4th; 8th Nebraska (2019); 37; 34 Nebraska (2022); 34; 29 U.S. (2022); 32; 29

In reading, Nebraska fourth graders were only slightly more proficient than students nationwide — 34% to 32% — while that number was the same in eighth grade at 29%.

Overall, the number of Nebraska students proficient in reading dropped by 3% in fourth grade and 5% in eighth grade.

The U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics administers the exam, which dates to the early ’90s.

The math portion of the exam measures both math knowledge and students' ability to apply it to problem-solving situations. The reading section measures comprehension by asking students to read selected grade-appropriate materials and answer questions based on their reading.

“The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics,” said National Center for Education Statistics Commissioner Peggy Carr.

It's expected that math would see bigger declines, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction at Lincoln Public Schools. Math in fourth and eighth grades is more dependent on in-school instruction, which students missed out on during the pandemic.

"You might sit down and read a book, but you're not likely to sit down on your own and solve algebraic equations," he said.

LPS typically has a few grades from a sampling of schools take part in the test, but school officials do not receive a district breakdown.

Overall, the scores were not surprising to Larson, although the "well-established" assessment can serve as a "barometer" for education officials.

"Clearly there's going to be an impact across the nation as the result of the pandemic," he said.

Monday's snapshot also highlighted COVID-19's disproportionate impact on English language learners and students of color.

ELL students in Nebraska saw double-digit drops — including 16 points in fourth grade reading — compared with the 2019 assessment. Scores are out of a possible 500.

Black students scored more than 30 points lower than their white counterparts in each subject, while Hispanic students scored more than 20 points worse across the board.