Nebraska's first internationally certified cannabis testing lab opens at Doane

But the company, which will have its own board of directors and management team while still operating under the purview of Doane's Board of Trustees, envisions growing along with Nebraska's hemp industry.

Dr. Amanda McKinney, a member of CTL's management team who will also help teach a class on medical cannabis at Doane this fall, said Nebraska used to be one of the largest hemp-producing states in the country between 1887 and 1914.

"Nebraska can be on a similar trajectory again," McKinney said. "But, in order to do so, hemp farmers in the state need support services, and now we're providing that."

Sutlief said in addition to serving a crucial role in growing the industry here, CTL also wants to tap into and develop another important resource at Doane: Students interested in pursuing careers in cannabis-related fields.

"Because we are closely associated with Doane's program, we can get students into the lab so they are getting hands-on experience," she said. "We want to build an internship program so students have the opportunity to work in the lab over the summer and get that training.

"It could be a very good way to start careers in this industry, particularly as it needs people who have actual experience," Sutlief added.

