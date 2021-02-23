Nebraska's community colleges faring better than most in enrollment this year

"What truly has helped us is our ability to be flexible, to be able to adapt to the changing needs, and we used all of our resources to maintain contact with students and prospective students to keep them informed," Grudzinski said. "Once they saw that, we were able to bring folks back."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead of an enrollment dip, as it had prepared for, Northeast saw growth in its trades programs, Grudzinski said, which she attributed to the promise of face-to-face instruction, as well as the demand for skilled workers by employers.

Northeast's health sciences programs also stayed relatively stable, said Karen Weidner, the interim dean of health and wellness and the director of nursing.

By investing time and resources to better prepare faculty to teach online, Weidner said the fall semester programs were more engaging and just as rigorous for students.

"Our graduates coming out of the program are well-prepared," she said. "We might have had to do things a little bit differently, but we are meeting our objectives."

Weidner said Northeast also made a more concerted effort to check in with students, to ensure their needs were being met. As the director of nursing, she met personally with students every week to monitor their progress toward graduating.