You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska Wesleyan will start fall semester on campus, finish online
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Nebraska Wesleyan will start fall semester on campus, finish online

Wesleyan logo

Nebraska Wesleyan University students will start the fall semester a week earlier than scheduled and continue on campus until Thanksgiving, the liberal arts college said Tuesday.

Unlike other colleges and universities adopting condensed schedules that see classes end around Nov. 25, a move administrators say will limit travel by students and keep them off campus ahead of a projected second coronavirus wave in the fall, NWU students will finish the semester online.

Students, faculty and staff will get Labor Day off, but there will be no fall break this year.

Nebraska Wesleyan, ARC athletic programs intend to play sports in the fall

Following the Thanksgiving break, NWU will hold a final week of lectures and small group discussions remotely from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 before proctoring final exams online Dec. 7-11, the university said.

"We feel strongly that these adjustments will not only allow us to be together in person for nearly all of the fall semester, but they will also help us to respond effectively to a potential second wave of COVID-19 next winter," NWU President Darrin Good said.

By mid-June, NWU also aims to have plans in place regarding what campus life will look like for the fall 2020 semester.

NU eliminates 20 positions amid budget challenges; NWU furloughs 50 full-time employees

Task forces are examining how classroom education will work, what student experiences like Greek recruitment, athletics, residential living and dining will look like, as well as how students can get face masks and cleaning supplies.

The American Rivers Conference, of which Nebraska Wesleyan is a member, announced May 15 its plans to conduct athletic contests in the fall. Administrators and faculty representatives from the conference, which includes eight colleges in Iowa, were scheduled to meet again Wednesday.

If all goes according to plan, NWU has announced a tentative start to the spring semester: Jan. 11, 2021.

College students to soon see COVID-19 relief, but how much will vary

"Our hope is that we can protect the health of our entire campus community by significantly reducing travel to and from campus during the semester and particularly between Thanksgiving and spring semester," Good said.

On Tuesday, the Nebraska State College System, which has campuses in Peru, Wayne and Chadron, said it will start classes on Aug. 17 and wrap up before Thanksgiving.

Creighton University in Omaha announced a similar plan earlier in May.

Private colleges remain stable for now, but say fall enrollment is uncertain
'Lonelier and lonelier here': Usually bustling, NWU's campus now a ghost town

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News