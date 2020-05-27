Nebraska Wesleyan will start fall semester on campus, finish online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska Wesleyan University students will start the fall semester a week earlier than scheduled and continue on campus until Thanksgiving, the liberal arts college said Tuesday.

Unlike other colleges and universities adopting condensed schedules that see classes end around Nov. 25, a move administrators say will limit travel by students and keep them off campus ahead of a projected second coronavirus wave in the fall, NWU students will finish the semester online.

Students, faculty and staff will get Labor Day off, but there will be no fall break this year.

Following the Thanksgiving break, NWU will hold a final week of lectures and small group discussions remotely from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 before proctoring final exams online Dec. 7-11, the university said.

"We feel strongly that these adjustments will not only allow us to be together in person for nearly all of the fall semester, but they will also help us to respond effectively to a potential second wave of COVID-19 next winter," NWU President Darrin Good said.

By mid-June, NWU also aims to have plans in place regarding what campus life will look like for the fall 2020 semester.