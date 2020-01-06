Nebraska Wesleyan to tear down former fraternity house, turn it into parking lot

A 90-year-old house near Nebraska Wesleyan University will come down to make way for additional parking near the liberal arts college in northeast Lincoln.

According to the Lancaster County Assessor's Office, the 4,050-square-foot home with an outdoor wooden staircase that climbs to the third floor was built across the street from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1930.

For years, 5034 Madison Ave. was owned by former City Councilman Lloyd D. Hinkley, who rented it to college students looking to live off-campus.

Hinkley sold the house to his son, Ronald, for $88,000 on Aug. 5, 1998. The next day, the younger Hinkley sold the house to Nebraska Wesleyan for $109,000, according to assessor's records.

The current assessed value of the home is $226,700.

The university used the home as a general rental property until 2005, when the Omega Alpha Chi fraternity chapter took over the residence on the corner of Madison and North 51st Street.

A decade later, with dwindling membership and an inability to pay the insurance costs — a requirement NWU places on its Greek houses — OAX dissolved and left the house.