Nebraska Wesleyan to add four new majors next fall

Nebraska Wesleyan University is expanding its range of opportunities for students with the addition of four new majors starting in the fall.

The new majors are: data analytics, digital marketing, financial planning and project management.

Financial planning is only offered as a major by one other Nebraska school, Wesleyan officials said.

Each major will be included in the University's Archway Curriculum, requiring students to complete either an internship, research project, study abroad trip or other experimental learning opportunity.

