Nebraska Wesleyan opening residence halls to SCC students this year

Lincoln Campus Residence Hall Exterior Video Fly Around
https://www.southeast.edu
When it opens next year, Southeast Community College’s first residence hall at its Lincoln campus will provide housing for up to 250 students.
Growing demand for on-campus living led the SCC Board of Governors to approve the $26.5 million project last October. But with the opening of the new dormitory still months away, SCC is giving some students the chance to get a head start in experiencing on-campus living.
Beginning this fall, SCC students enrolled full-time at the Lincoln campus and who have earned at least 15 credit hours can apply to live in suite- and townhouse-style residences at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
The agreement — which echoes a similar arrangement from four decades ago — came about as the liberal arts university in northeast Lincoln realized it had space to fill and the community college located at 8800 O St. said it had students wanting to fill it.
Brandi Sestak, NWU’s assistant dean for student success and residential education, said the numbers of residents on campus can fluctuate as some students study abroad, choose to commute, or as class sizes change.
SCC students who want an “on-campus, immersive” experience will be able to live in suite-style housing for $3,684 per semester, or in a townhouse-style residence for $4,509 per semester.
Those students will also be required to purchase a meal plan for $1,960 per semester, which provides 12 meals per week, and will be charged a $90 fee to have access to wireless internet, the Wesleyan library, campus recreation center, and a mailbox.
Living on the Wesleyan campus will come with some perks for SCC students.
In addition to having an ID card that gains them free entry into home athletic and theater events, SCC students will be able to take part in other campus activities.
“We’re really, really excited to welcome SCC students into our residential communities,” Sestak said. “We believe it will make our already strong communities even more vibrant.”
Opening space in the residence halls for students from another college or university might be uncommon, but it’s not without precedent.
Wesleyan previously opened its doors to SCC students beginning in 1979 after the Lincoln campus opened, and allowed those students to continue living in its dormitories well into the 1980s.
Students from both schools were allowed to room together and take part in student activities while also having access to campus amenities, according to a 1983 story in The Lincoln Star.
Sestak said while NWU anticipates the partnership for the 2022-23 school year will be temporary, the university will continue to assess if it can help SCC meet needs and keep its residence halls full.
NWU and SCC have partnered in other ways, too.
The Pathways Partnership, announced in 2018, provides an annual $15,000 scholarship to SCC students who want to transfer to NWU to continue their education.
"We hope this agreement strengthens that partnership," Sestak said.
Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities
Bellevue University
Bellevue University, Bellevue
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 39%
Average annual cost: $15,616
8-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $20,865
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 29%
Average earnings after 10 years: $56,762
Courtesy photo
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Bryan College of Health Sciences, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 74%
Average annual cost: $26,122
8-year graduation rate: 76%
Median debt: $26,060
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 47%
Average earnings after 10 years: $59,446
Geoff Johnson, Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page
Central Community College
Central Community College, Grand Island
Pell grant students: 51%
Students with federal loans: 33%
Average annual cost: $8,235
8-year graduation rate: 48%
Median debt: $7,250
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 40%
Average earnings after 10 years: $34,795
Central Community College Facebook page
Chadron State College
Chadron State College, Chadron
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 57%
Average annual cost: $14,268
8-year graduation rate: 44%
Median debt: $19,295
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,869
Courtesy photo
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology, Omaha
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: not listed
3-year graduation rate: 93%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: $35,526
Courtesy photo
Clarkson College
Clarkson College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 28%
Students with federal loans: 69%
Average annual cost: $20,123
8-year graduation rate: 73%
Median debt: $25,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 45%
Average earnings after 10 years: $59,883
Andrew Marinkovich, Clarkson College courtesy photo
College of Hair Design
College of Hair Design-Downtown, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 51%
Students with federal loans: 57%
Average annual cost: $14,025
18-month graduation rate: 61%
Median debt: $12,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 30%
Average earnings after 10 years: $22,684
College of Hair Design courtesy photo
College of Saint Mary
College of Saint Mary, Omaha
Pell grant students: 34%
Students with federal loans: 55%
Average annual cost: $14,325
8-year graduation rate: 60%
Median debt: $25,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 30%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,273
Courtesy photo
Concordia University
Concordia University-Nebraska, Seward
Pell grant students: 29%
Students with federal loans: 71%
Average annual cost: $20,763
8-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $26,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $45,784
Courtesy photo
Creighton University
Creighton University, Omaha
Pell grant students: 13%
Students with federal loans: 51%
Average annual cost: $31,400
8-year graduation rate: 76%
Median debt: $24,369
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 49%
Average earnings after 10 years: $66,524
Courtesy photo
Doane University
Doane University, Crete
Pell grant students: 30%
Students with federal loans: 93%
Average annual cost: $26,507
8-year graduation rate: 62%
Median debt: $25,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,203
Courtesy photo
Hastings College
Hastings College, Hastings
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 75%
Average annual cost: $21,670
8-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $26,809
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,198
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
Joseph's College Cosmetology, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 78%
Students with federal loans: 88%
Average annual cost: $9,445
18-month graduation rate: 62%
Median debt: $12,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 24%
Average earnings after 10 years: $22,698
Joseph's College courtesy photo
Metro Community College
Metropolitan Community College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 16%
Average annual cost: $4,295
8-year graduation rate: 15%
Median debt: $7,891
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 23%
Average earnings after 10 years: $35,108
Courtesy photo
Midland University
Midland University, Fremont
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 84%
Average annual cost: $21,128
8-year graduation rate: 58%
Median debt: $26,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $50,032
AP file photo
Mid-Plains Community College
Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 31%
Average annual cost: $6,553
8-year graduation rate: 29%
Median debt: $8,885
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,361
Mid-Plains Facebook page
Nebraska Christian College
Nebraska Christian College of Hope International University, Papillion
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: $21,372
8-year graduation rate: 40%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: $41,202
Nebraska Christian College Facebook page
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis
Pell grant students: 31%
Students with federal loans: 33%
Average annual cost: $13,108
8-year graduation rate: 49%
Median debt: $21,362
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,360
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Indian Community College, Macy
Pell grant students: 76%
Students with federal loans: 0%
Average annual cost: $12,866
8-year graduation rate: 10%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment after two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: not listed
Nebraska Indian Community College Facebook page
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, Omaha
Pell grant students: 32%
Students with federal loans: 78%
Average annual cost: $25,311
8-year graduation rate: 77%
Median debt: $25,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $56,533
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 71%
Average annual cost: $23,847
8-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $26,966
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 44%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,697
Nebraska Wesleyan Facebook page
Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College, Norfolk
Pell grant students: 46%
Students with federal loans: 43%
Average annual cost: $8,749
8-year graduation rate: 44%
Median debt: $11,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 41%
Average earnings after 10 years: $37,858
Northeast Community College Facebook page
Peru State College
Peru State College, Peru
Pell grant students: 52%
Students with federal loans: 68%
Average annual cost: $14,058
8-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $22,119
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 24%
Average earnings after 10 years: $42,121
Journal Star file photo
Southeast Community College
Southeast Community College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 45%
Students with federal loans: 77%
Average annual cost: $9,059
8-year graduation rate: 31%
Median debt: $4,818
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 32%
Average earnings after 10 years: $40,861
Journal Star file photo
Union College
Union College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 43%
Students with federal loans: 87%
Average annual cost: $22,497
8-year graduation rate: 51%
Median debt: $27,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 33%
Average earnings after 10 years: $45,198
Journal Star file photo
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 50%
Average annual cost: $16,017
8-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $19,250
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $46,054
Courtesy photo
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: not listed
8-year graduation rate: 94%
Median debt: $15,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 65%
Average earnings after 10 years: $73,342
UNMC Facebook page
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha
Pell grant students: 41%
Students with federal loans: 38%
Average annual cost: $14,040
8-year graduation rate: 50%
Median debt: $19,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 34%
Average earnings after 10 years: $50,131
Ryan Henriksen, UNO courtesy photo
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 25%
Students with federal loans: 46%
Average annual cost: $17,208
8-year graduation rate: 68%
Median debt: $21,362
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,360
Journal Star file photo
Wayne State College
Wayne State College, Wayne
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 62%
Average annual cost: $13,765
8-year graduation rate: 52%
Median debt: $20,400
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 40%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,727
Wayne State College courtesy photo
Western Nebraska Community College
Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff
Pell grant students: 46%
Students with federal loans: 19%
Average annual cost: $5,339
8-year graduation rate: 30%
Median debt: $9,203
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 37%
Average earnings after 10 years: $34,452
Western Nebraska Community College Facebook page
York College
York College, York
Pell grant students: 49%
Students with federal loans: 70%
Average annual cost: $16,961
8-year graduation rate: 49%
Median debt: $24,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 22%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,777
York College Facebook page
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or
cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.