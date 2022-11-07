Nebraska Wesleyan launches 'Act II' of its theater renovation project

After a successful “Act I,” Nebraska Wesleyan University is preparing to embark on “Act II” of a major remodel of its theater building.

The second phase of the facility improvement plan will focus on improving the lobby, restroom and backstage areas of the Elder Memorial Theatre Center, university officials said.

“Act I” of what NWU refers to as "The Next Stage" facility improvement program started in 2017 with a $1 million fundraising campaign. Work to upgrade the McDonald Theatre, the main performance space inside the theater building, began in 2019.

The initial phase saw the replacement of 300 seats, many of which were installed when the Elder building opened in 1982, as well as a reshaping of the bowl and upgrade to lighting in order to provide greater accessibility for theatergoers.

NWU also replaced the stage and improved acoustics inside the theater where nearly 50 performances are held every year.

"It's absolutely beautiful," said Jay Chipman, chair of Nebraska Wesleyan's Theatre Department. "All of it has been such a big improvement, and I think both audiences and students are really appreciating the change."

President Darrin Good said the launch of “Act II” comes after NWU quietly raised $2.5 million toward the project, and is “diligently working to close the gap of the remaining $2 million,” including raising an additional $1.5 million through a public fundraising campaign.

“This is an important next step to ensure our nationally recognized theatre department has the best facilities to continue their excellence on and off the stage that leads to extraordinary outcomes for our students,” Good wrote in an email to campus.

Once the funding for the second phase is in place, NWU will upgrade the building's mechanical systems and overhaul the lobby, creating a “clean, open” space for patrons attending a theater performance or other event.

The new lobby, which will feature energy efficient windows looking onto Huntington Avenue, will also be able to serve as a classroom space for students, Chipman said.

"We want to make it much more of a community gathering space, not just the Wesleyan community, but for our broader community as well," he said. "The project will open it up and create more space within it."

The renovation will also expand restrooms for patrons and create a family-accessible restroom, Chipman said, an amenity that has been "woefully" inadequate for some time.

Chipman said the renovation will also reconfigure backstage areas will create more professional dressing rooms for the student actors.

"In theater design right now, everything has moved away from a locker room style to more of an open area with individual dressing rooms," he said. "What we have is not as professional or as inclusive as we would hope, so that's a major focus."

Good said the “Act II” renovations will “also play an important role” as NWU joins with other organizations to establish the University Place Arts District – the Capital City’s first creative district.

The Legislature in 2020 authorized the creative district program which signifies areas in the state with a high concentration of cultural opportunities like art galleries, theatrical productions, musical performances and other public spaces.

Creative districts are also eligible to receive Nebraska Arts Council grants to expand or maintain facilities devoted to the arts, develop programming, or market the destination for its cultural opportunities.

As the largest theater performance space outside of downtown, the Elder Memorial Theatre Center will play an important role in the proposed creative district in northeast Lincoln.

Along with NWU, the University Place Arts District includes First United Methodist Church, LUX Center for the Arts, the City of Lincoln, and Becky Boesen and Petra Wahlquist of Blixt.

Joe Shaw, executive director of LUX, said the University Place Arts District has been working with businesses and residents in the neighborhood to develop a proposal for the creative district.

The University Place Arts District is aiming to have its application submitted to the Nebraska Arts Council by the end of November, Shaw said.

Chipman said the Elder Memorial Theatre Center's ongoing renovation will be a leading role in further development of the district.

"There's a really great opportunity there and certainly Wesleyan's Theatre Department wants to be a part of that," he said. "We want to be a visible part of what brings people to University Place for the arts."