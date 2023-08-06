New Chancellor Rodney Bennett will preside over the University of Nebraska–Lincoln commencement ceremony on Saturday.

UNL will confer about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 7:30 a.m. The university will award doctoral, master’s, juris doctorate and baccalaureate degrees.

No tickets are required for the ceremony, which is expected to last two-and-a-half hours.

Bennett, who started as president of the NU system on July 1, was previously the president of the University of Southern Mississippi for nearly a decade.

Additional details are available at commencement.unl.edu. The ceremony will be streamed live at the same website and on Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23 and Kinetic channel 1080.

