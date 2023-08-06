New Chancellor Rodney Bennett will preside over the University of Nebraska–Lincoln commencement ceremony on Saturday.
UNL will confer about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 7:30 a.m. The university will award doctoral, master’s, juris doctorate and baccalaureate degrees.
No tickets are required for the ceremony, which is expected to last two-and-a-half hours.
Bennett, who started as president of the NU system on July 1, was previously the president of the University of Southern Mississippi for nearly a decade.
Additional details are available at commencement.unl.edu. The ceremony will be streamed live at the same website and on Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23 and Kinetic channel 1080.
16 famous University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni
Johnny Carson
Tyronn Lue
Jeff Zeleny
Willa Cather
Ndamukong Suh
Ev Williams
Ted Kooser
Joel Sartore
Mary Pipher
Tommy Lee
Warren Buffett
Aaron Douglas
John J. Pershing
Alex Gordon
Ted Sorensen
Louise Pound
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.