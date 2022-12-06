Nebraska to grant about 1,300 degrees during December ceremonies

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will confer about 1,300 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, will host a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees at 3 p.m. Dec. 16 and one for those earning bachelor's degrees at 9 a.m. Dec. 17. Doors open to the public at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17.
Sen. Deb Fischer will deliver the undergraduate commencement address. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of history at Nebraska, will speak to the graduate and professional degree earners.
No tickets are required for the ceremonies.
The ceremonies will be streamed at
commencement.unl.edu and broadcast live on Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23 and Kinetic channel 1080.
For more information on the commencement, visit
commencement.unl.edu or email commencement@unl.edu.
16 famous UNL alumni
Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, the king of late night TV, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is from Norfolk.
Courtesy photo
Tyronn Lue
Tyronn Lue is head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Associated Press file photo
Jeff Zeleny
Jeff Zeleny, shown with Sen. Barack Obama on Oct. 1, 2008, on Capitol Hill in Washington, is senior White House correspondent for CNN.
Associated Press file photo
Willa Cather
"O Pioneers!" author Willa Cather graduated from the University of Nebraska.
Willa Cather Foundation
Ndamukong Suh
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh graduated in 2009.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Ev Williams
Ev Williams, the Nebraska native who co-founded Twitter, spent a little more than a year at UNL.
COURTESY PHOTO / Silicon Prairie News
Ted Kooser
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser got his master's degree from the University of Nebraska.
Gordon Winters
Joel Sartore
National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore graduated from UNL.
Courtesy photo
Mary Pipher
Author Mary Pipher, whose work includes "Reviving Ophelia," will be inducted into the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame on Nov. 18.
Journal Star file photo
Tommy Lee
Rocker Tommy Lee famously attended college at UNL for a reality TV show.
Journal Star file photo
Warren Buffett
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, holds an ice cream bar as he poses for a selfie with Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network, on May 6, 2017. Buffett graduated from UNL in 1951.
AP file photo
Aaron Douglas
Painter, illustrator and educator Aaron Douglas graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1922 and settled in Harlem three years later, where he became a key figure in the Harlem Renaissance and became the father of African-American art.
Courtesy photo
John J. Pershing
Famous military leader John J. Pershing graduated from the law college in 1895.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Alex Gordon
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon hits during a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Gordon went to UNL from 2002-2005.
AP file photo
Ted Sorensen
After the 1960 election, Ted Sorensen became President Kennedy’s chief aide and speechwriter. He graduated from the College of Law in 1951.
Journal Star file
Louise Pound
Folklorist Louise Pound got her bachelor's degree in 1892 and her master's in 1895, then spent decades teaching at UNL.
