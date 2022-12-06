 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska to grant about 1,300 degrees during December ceremonies

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will confer about 1,300 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, will host a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees at 3 p.m. Dec. 16 and one for those earning bachelor's degrees at 9 a.m. Dec. 17. Doors open to the public at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17.

Sen. Deb Fischer will deliver the undergraduate commencement address. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of history at Nebraska, will speak to the graduate and professional degree earners.

No tickets are required for the ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be streamed at commencement.unl.edu and broadcast live on Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23 and Kinetic channel 1080.

For more information on the commencement, visit commencement.unl.edu or email commencement@unl.edu.

