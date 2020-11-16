 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska teachers union leaders call on governor to issue state mask mandate and other measures
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Nebraska teachers union leaders call on governor to issue state mask mandate and other measures

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska state teachers union called on Gov. Pete Ricketts Monday to enact strict guidelines in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow schools to stay open.

Those guidelines include a statewide mask mandate, limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people, suspending indoor dining and launching a takeout campaign, and putting a moratorium on youth and high school sports until January.

Maddie Fennell

Maddie Fennell

“The time to act is now,” Maddie Fennell, executive director of the 28,000-member Nebraska State Education Association, said Monday during a news conference outlining a teacher survey and call for action.

Board member: Closing schools not the answer; leaders need to take decisive action now

The NSEA leaders also plan to send a petition to the state board of education asking them to require masks and other CDC-recommended protocols in schools.

The directed health measures advocated by NSEA are similar to those recommended by the state’s doctors and health experts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The union leaders also advocated for reducing the density of students in classrooms through the use of alternative staffing and attendance patterns, especially during lunch, and easing the pacing of instruction so teachers are under less pressure.

Majority of Nebraska school districts require students and staff to wear masks, survey finds

In an NSEA survey of 6,500 educators, 86% reported feeling overwhelmed, stressed, frustrated and worried. Many said they don’t have adequate time to plan and nearly one in four teachers said they plan to leave the profession by the end of the year.

Also Monday, the Nebraska Board of Education passed a resolution calling for a statewide mask mandate.

The resolution asks Nebraska communities to do their part to keep students and staff safe and to keep schools open through actions like wearing face coverings in public, staying home when possible, and avoiding the three Cs: crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.

LPS board approved more planning time for teachers, time off for students
LPS identifies school spread at three buildings, closes first classroom during pandemic

Images of Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News