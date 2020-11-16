Nebraska teachers union leaders call on governor to issue state mask mandate and other measures

The Nebraska state teachers union called on Gov. Pete Ricketts Monday to enact strict guidelines in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow schools to stay open.

Those guidelines include a statewide mask mandate, limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people, suspending indoor dining and launching a takeout campaign, and putting a moratorium on youth and high school sports until January.

“The time to act is now,” Maddie Fennell, executive director of the 28,000-member Nebraska State Education Association, said Monday during a news conference outlining a teacher survey and call for action.

The NSEA leaders also plan to send a petition to the state board of education asking them to require masks and other CDC-recommended protocols in schools.

The directed health measures advocated by NSEA are similar to those recommended by the state’s doctors and health experts.

The union leaders also advocated for reducing the density of students in classrooms through the use of alternative staffing and attendance patterns, especially during lunch, and easing the pacing of instruction so teachers are under less pressure.