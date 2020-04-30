You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska teacher interviews author of 'Kite Runner' for televised lesson
An interview by Omaha North teacher Mark Gudgel of well-known author Khaled Hosseini will air Friday afternoon as part of televised lessons produced by the Nebraska State Education Association.

Gudgel, an English teacher at Omaha North whose students are reading “The Kite Runner,” interviewed Hosseini, who also wrote “A Thousand Splendid Suns” and “And the Mountains Echoed.” The show will air at 1:30 p.m.

In March, as schools began closing their doors to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the NSEA and NET began offering free elementary and secondary educational programming weekly, featuring teachers from across the state.

Gudgel and Hosseini talk about the writing process, his books, refugee issue and social justice issues and the interview includes several questions submitted by Gudgel's students.

Hosseini, whose New York Times bestselling books have been published in over seven countries and sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, are based in his home country of Afghanistan.

Hosseini was born in Kabul, where his father was an Afghani diplomat and his mother a teacher. In 1980 his family was granted political asylum in the United States. He became a doctor and was a practicing internist when he wrote his first book, “The Kite Runner.”

He is a U.S Goodwill Envoy to the UN Refugee Agency and established The Khaled Hosseini Foundation, a non-profit that provides humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Families can livestream the lessons at newschannelnebraska.com, download the app or access the programming through their local cable provider.  

