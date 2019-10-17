Nebraska students are holding their own on the ACT, the college entrance exam now given to all high school juniors.
The average composite score of Nebraska’s 2019 high school graduates was 20, down slightly from the 2018 graduating class average score of 20.1 and lower than the national average of 20.7.
Compared to other states, Nebraska’s average score was among the highest of the 15 states that test all students. Only Wisconsin and Utah did better with scores of 20.3.
The ACT tests students in reading, English, math and science. A perfect score is 36, which only a small fraction of the more than 1.8 million students who take the ACT attain. The University of Nebraska requires a composite score of 20 for admission.
Nebraska began giving all high school juniors the ACT in 2017 as part of its statewide assessments. Typically, states that test more students have lower average scores and Nebraska’s scores dropped 1.3 points, from 2017, when 84% of Nebraska seniors took the test.
Nationally, just 52% of high school seniors took the test. In Nebraska, 27,844 graduates took the test this year, 200-some more students than last year.
ACT estimates that the dip in Nebraska composite scores would mean 61 fewer students will enroll in college and 76 fewer will earn a four-year degree.
Another gauge of performance are college benchmarks -- scores at which ACT determines students have a 50% chance of getting at least a B and a 75% of getting at least a C in first-year college credit-bearing courses.
Just 22% of Nebraska students met all four benchmarks, compared to 26% nationally. Fifty-five percent of students met the English college benchmark (59% nationally); 40% met the reading benchmark (45% nationally); 34% met the math benchmark (39% nationally); and 33% met the science benchmark (36% nationally).
Like the composite score, the percentage of students meeting the benchmarks dropped when all students started taking the ACT, and remained essentially flat from last year to this year.
Other information on how Nebraska’s 2019 graduating class performed:
* Average scores on individual subjects: English, 19.4; math 19.7; reading 20; science 20.2. The English score was unchanged from last year and the average science went up slightly. Math and science went down slightly.
* The achievement gap showed in ACT scores: White students (63%) had an average composite score of 21.4; compared to African American students (5%) with a composite score of 16.1; American Indian students (1%) with a composite score of 15.6; Hispanic students (15%) with a composite score of 17.3. White and Native students’ composite score didn’t change from last year. Hispanic students’ scores went down slightly and African American student scores increased. College benchmark scores for racial and ethnic minorities also were behind those of white students.