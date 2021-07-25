Nebraska student entrepreneur lives and breathes bees

“I definitely can't do as much with my business, or with my job, as I could without one or the other,” she said. “But I feel like they complement each other well and I can learn from both.”

Courtney Brummel, who’s been working with Kittle at the bee lab for around three years, said beyond conducting and assisting with research, Kittle also helps the lab come up with innovative outreach strategies.

“Shelby is hands down one of the hardest working people I know,” she said. “Her very unique perspective and creativity is overflowing, and she definitely resonates that throughout the UNL Bee Lab.”

Kittle said her journey to beekeeping started as a kid when she’d catch bugs and butterflies on her grandparents’ farm for 4-H entomology projects. She was looking for a way to get more insect-related experience when she came across a beekeeping project through her school’s FFA program.

Though the idea was a bit spontaneous, her parents were supportive of her as she decided to take on the challenge of keeping bees, Kittle said.

“I was a little surprised that my parents were so open to it when I first started, because I basically talked to my FFA adviser before I talked to them,” she said.