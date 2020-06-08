Nebraska State College System proposes cut for online tuition prices

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Nebraska State College System plans to cut the cost of a credit hour taken online next year for students enrolled in classes at Peru, Chadron or Wayne.

According to a proposal that will go before the state college Board of Trustees on June 16, undergraduate students would pay a flat rate of $299 per credit hour for online courses during the 2020-21 school year.

That's a decrease from $304 and does not include any additional fees, and would apply to both residential and out-of-state students.

The cost for graduate students will remain unchanged at $380 per credit hour.

For in-state undergraduate students attending a state college, the cost of taking classes on campus is $186 per credit hour, plus roughly $1,000 in fees each semester.

Chancellor Paul Turman said in a statement the plan fits into the state college's core pillars of affordability and accessibility.

"Our students come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences and often balance competing work and family commitments, making earning their degree challenging," Turman said.

"That is why Chadron, Peru and Wayne State College are removing as many barriers as possible to enable students to complete their degrees," he added.