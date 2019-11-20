The University of Nebraska-Lincoln speech and debate team claimed its eighth Big Ten championship at the annual tournament Nov. 9-10 at Purdue University.
Purdue took second place, while Northwestern University placed third.
Nebraska was led by a trio of seniors: Wesley Deuel of Woodbury, Minnesota; Madison Morrissette of Omaha; and Mia Virgillito of Gretna, who combined to win conference honors in seven of 11 events.
Deuel was named top individual speaker at the tournament and captured individual honors in poetry interpretation, and duo interpretation with Olivia Klein of Omaha. Morrissette was named the second overall speaker and Big Ten champion in communication analysis, persuasive speaking and communication analysis. Virgillito capped off the group’s efforts with titles in prose interpretation and program oral interpretation.
The speech and debate teams will continue preparations for their national tournaments, which will be held in Santa Ana, California, and Whitewater, Wisconsin, in April. Nebraska will host the American Forensic Association’s National Speech Tournament in 2021.