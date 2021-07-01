Nebraska senators urge school boards to reject state's proposed health education standards

"(State officials) have woke up the sleeping giant on this one," said Albrecht, who was among the speakers.

She and her fellow senators have been inundated with emails and voicemails from parents objecting to the curriculum, Albrecht said, which served as an impetus for the letter. Albrecht also spearheaded an open letter to the Department of Education signed by 28 senators in April denouncing the standards.

Jeremy Ekeler, associate director for education policy at the Nebraska Catholic Conference, called the curriculum an ideological overreach and believes key stakeholders representing the state's private schools weren't at the table when an advisory group conceived them.

"It was not a good process from the get-go," he said.

David Jespersen, a spokesperson for the state education department, said they've heard from school boards on both sides of the argument but added that the majority have stayed silent because there is nothing in front of them yet.

A writing team of Nebraska educators is in the process of compiling a second draft, Jespersen added, which will be released this fall. The public will be able to provide feedback on that copy, as well.