Legislation to provide grants for teacher recruitment and retention, to allow home-schooled students to participate in public school activities and to restrict schools from suspending young elementary-aged students advanced from the Legislature’s Education Committee on Friday.

Members of the committee advanced seven bills with amendments to the floor for debate with the goal of including several pieces of legislation together in a single package for consideration in the remaining 27 days of the session.

But the committee held off on voting for a bill (LB800) from Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil that would cap superintendent pay at five times the pay of a first-year teacher in the same public school district.

Murman, the Education Committee chair, said at the bill’s hearing on Jan. 31 that several school districts in Nebraska, including Lincoln Public Schools, “seem to be paying their superintendents a rate that is out of touch with the rest of the state.”

For example, former LPS Superintendent Steve Joel’s base salary was $334,515 in the 2021-22 school year, while his total compensation package exceeded $530,000, putting in the same league as the superintendent of Chicago’s public schools.

Other school districts that would be affected by the bill include Omaha Public Schools and Millard Public Schools.

Capping the pay of superintendents at five times the rate of a starting teacher in future contracts would help control administrative costs, Murman said, and could provide an incentive to increase teacher pay.

“I just think we have a limited amount of public money that goes to education, I would rather give it to frontline teachers than administration,” Murman said.

Under the current pay schedule of all three districts, LPS' next superintendent's pay would be capped at approximately $390,000, while OPS would cap their superintendent pay at $425,000, and Millard would be held at $375,000.

While a majority of the committee voiced support for the bill, Gov. Jim Pillen has indicated he would veto it if it were passed by the Legislature as an individual bill, or was included in a package with other bills.

If LB800 were included alongside other bills, the gubernatorial veto would apply to every bill in the package, potentially putting some key pieces of legislation in danger this year.

The governor, for his part, views the bill as infringing upon the local control of school boards and is influenced from his time on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Pillen was on the Board of Regents when it announced a plan to make the NU system’s top administrator among the highest paid public university leaders in the country. The board ultimately agreed to pay Ted Carter a base salary of $934,600, which was 70% higher than that of his predecessor.

Several committee members said they believed moving the bill could send a signal to school districts that the Legislature was watching the issue and ready to act.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said he believed most Nebraskans would find the salaries of certain superintendents “outlandish” and said the committee should vote to move the bill to the floor.

“As far as sending a message, we would be sending a message by voting this out,” Briese said.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, however, said she agreed with the governor that school boards should be able to exercise control over administrator pay and suggested the committee conduct an interim study instead.

“I’m not saying that every administrator’s salary is correct, but right now it’s an opinion that we have to control every administrator’s salary,” Walz said. “I’m not in the business of just making a decision when I don’t have all the facts in front of me.”

The study might result in the Legislature creating guidelines for school districts to set salary and benefits for superintendents, she added.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad said more members of the education lobby have talked to her about LB800 than other bills that have come before the Education Committee this year – an experience she said was a source of frustration.

Conrad added she supported the bill for several different reasons, including to support frontline teachers, but also agreed with Walz that local control was important.

“I think if you polled the people in my district (LD46 in north Lincoln) they would be very surprised and not so happy about what we’re paying superintendents,” she said. “I think that they love LPS, but that’s a considerable salary.”

Ultimately, the committee decided to pass over the bill on Friday, but could bring it up for a vote sometime next week.

Other bills advanced by the committee on Friday include:

* LB153 from Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington that would allow school districts to apply for funding to cover dramatic increases in special education costs. An amendment clarifies that the funding would come from the Education Future Fund and not general funds.

* LB356 from Walz, which clarifies that only colleges or universities with a physical location in Nebraska are eligible for students to apply Nebraska Opportunity Grant funds.

* LB372 from Murman requiring home school students to participate in at least five credit hours per semester at a public school in order to take part in school-sponsored activities. Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne did not vote to advance the bill.

* LB385 from Linehan which offers retention grants of $2,500 for teachers in their second, fourth, and sixth years. The bill was amended to include a $5,000 recruitment bonus for teachers certified in SPED, math, science, technology and dual credit. Those grants would also be provided from the Education Future Fund.

* LB520 from Walz adding flexibility to what courses can fulfill the graduation requirements of the Computer Science Technology and Education Act passed last year to address a shortage of tech workers in the state.

* LB632 from Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney prohibits schools from suspending students who are in pre-kindergarten program through the second-grade, but includes an exception if those students bring a deadly weapon to school grounds or in a school vehicle or to a school event.

* LB724 from Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, which eliminates basic skill test requirements for entry-level teachers. An amendment requires entry-level teachers to still complete content-specific requirements.

