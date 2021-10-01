Nebraska school officials vow 'zero tolerance' for latest TikTok challenge

In the wake of a social media craze that left school bathrooms across the country vandalized, state education officials are sounding the alarm over yet another challenge circulating on the video-streaming app TikTok.
This time, teachers are the target.
The "slap a teacher" challenge on TikTok, which dares students to hit their teachers, appears to be latest in a string of monthly challenges planned over the course of the school year.
In September, the challenge encouraged students to steal items from their school's bathrooms — like soap dispensers, paper towel rolls and even toilet seats — and post their spoils with the devious licks hashtag on TikTok.
At Park Middle School, the art of stepping catches on fast; TikTok trend hits school bathrooms in Lincoln
The hooliganism forced many Lincoln high schools and middle schools to close off bathrooms, enact tighter supervision and replace stolen supplies.
“There is zero humor in these so-called challenges," said Mike Dulaney, executive director of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators, in a news release Friday. "This is criminal behavior. Vandalism is criminal behavior. Slapping another human being is criminal behavior."
Jenni Benson, president of the state's teachers union, said there will be "zero tolerance" for attacks on teachers.
"We are calling on parents to talk with their children and let them know that threatening and engaging in physical harm is not a joke," Benson said in a statement. "Such action is and will be treated as an assault."
Lincoln Public Schools sent a message to teachers and families Friday, warning them of October's challenge and more possibly to come in the following months.
"We want to make it clear — any student who participates in these 'challenges' that are contrary to our Student Code of Conduct could face serious consequences ... not only at school, but possibly legally as we will work in collaboration with local law enforcement on anything that causes a safety concern," the district said in the message.
An LPS spokesperson said there were no reports of students engaging in the challenge Friday.
TikTok cracked down on the "devious licks" challenge last month, but had not taken action on the new hashtag as of Friday afternoon.
