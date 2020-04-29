Nebraska school district to end classes on Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

FREMONT — Logan View Public Schools has moved up its last day of school from May 15 to Friday, Superintendent Jeremy Klein said.

For the past eight weeks, students at Logan View — and other school districts across the country — have been taking classes remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Klein said the primary reason to end classes ahead of schedule was to allow for more time to process grades and other paperwork at the end of the school year. In a conventional setting, he said the process doesn’t take long and can typically get done in a couple of days.

“We’re really trying to keep our staff away from each other as much as possible through May,” Klein said. “And so all that put together and all the things that we’re seeing and anticipating, it just looks like what would normally take just a few days to wrap up is probably going to take two weeks or so to kind of wrap up.”

Klein said that the rural school district near Hooper in Dodge County got up to speed on remote learning fairly quickly despite being one of the first in the state to cancel classes.

Beginning March 9, Klein said the staff met and discussed how they would start teaching in a remote setting.