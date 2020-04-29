Nebraska school district to end classes on Friday

FREMONT — Logan View Public Schools has moved up its last day of school from May 15 to Friday, Superintendent Jeremy Klein said.
For the past eight weeks, students at Logan View — and other school districts across the country — have been taking classes remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klein said the primary reason to end classes ahead of schedule was to allow for more time to process grades and other paperwork at the end of the school year. In a conventional setting, he said the process doesn’t take long and can typically get done in a couple of days.
“We’re really trying to keep our staff away from each other as much as possible through May,” Klein said. “And so all that put together and all the things that we’re seeing and anticipating, it just looks like what would normally take just a few days to wrap up is probably going to take two weeks or so to kind of wrap up.”
Klein said that the rural school district near Hooper in Dodge County got up to speed on remote learning fairly quickly despite being one of the first in the state to cancel classes.
Beginning March 9, Klein said the staff met and discussed how they would start teaching in a remote setting.
“We didn’t lose more than a couple of days maybe, and we certainly didn’t lose a week or two,” he said.
Once classes wrap up Friday, the extra time will also allow for the Logan View staff to prepare better for the future, Klein said.
“We’ve still got some things to figure out in terms of graduation, what the start of the school year might look like, normal meetings that we would be having over the summer with teachers and that kind of stuff,” he said. “So we needed to add some certainty to the environment, and quite honestly, a lot of that started with just declaring what exactly would be the last day of school.”
Klein said he was proud of his staff, who learned from any mistakes early on in the remote-learning setting and made adjustments.
Klein also applauded the work of the students’ parents, who have to deal with helping to teach their children on top of other demands.
“We obviously will do better when we return to a normal environment, whenever that will be,” he said. “But I’m pretty pleased with how well everybody tackled this particular scenario.”
