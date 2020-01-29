Nebraska school choice rally draws supporters of scholarship tax credit bill

Nebraska is just one of three states that doesn’t have some kind of school choice legislation, she said.

“Forty-seven other states have figured out how to make that happen. So should we,” she said.

Ann Hunter-Pirtle, executive director of Stand for Schools, a public schools advocacy group that opposes the bill, said the $10 million in tax credits has to come from somewhere and would likely impact school funding at some point, and Nebraska’s schools are already chronically underfunded.

Those tax credits aren’t addressed in the governor’s budget or Linehan’s property tax relief bill, she said.

On the same day public school proponents named “I Love Public Schools Day,” school choice proponents gathered in support of what they argue is giving parents the right to choose what's best for their children, regardless of income.

“The issue is about more than policy, about more than private and public schools; at its core it’s about giving students the ability to choose,” said Nyarok Tot, a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.